‘Star-struck’ teenage international Abbie Larkin still coming back down to earth after Ireland debut

TEENAGER Abbie Larkin admits she's still trying to get her head around the fact that she's now a senior international with the Republic of Ireland at the age of 16 as she tries to mix her schoolwork with her budding career.

Already a first team player with Shelbourne, Larkin made her senior Ireland debut in the Pinatar Cup competition in Spain last month. “I wasn’t expecting it at this stage," she says.

"My mam found out I was going to Spain before I even knew, she knew two or three days earlier but didn't tell me, she wasn't allowed to. Vera Pauw had a home-based training session and she called me over at the end of the session to tell me I was coming over to get experience with the senior international team.

"I was so happy, to get there at this age. Over there, it was good. I was star-struck with some of the players, the likes of Katie McCabe, I was a bit nervous but I tried to just focus on the game, I was there for a reason. Playing with the likes of Katie, Denise O'Sullivan, I was only 16 but it was good."

A fifth year student at second level, Larkin is trying to maintain her studies and her football. "Over there in Spain, they don't really have study times as they are all adults, out of school, so it was harder to do a bit of work but when I came back it was difficult to get back into it, it was a bit stressful at times, it was up to me.

"I am into a routine now, once you are in a routine it's easy, when other things start coming at me it gets hard, I have to balance that but it's fine," she added.

