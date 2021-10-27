Six new caps included as Ireland name squad for autumn internationals

Mary Healy is one of the six uncapped players in the Ireland squad. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Six uncapped players have been named in the Ireland squad for the autumn tests as the team looks to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on World Cup qualification.

Leinster’s Mary Healy and Ella Roberts, Munster duo Maeve Og O’Leary and Alana McInerny and Connacht’s Grace Browne Moran and Shannon Touhey are all named in the 33-player extended squad ahead of the Tests against USA on Friday, 12th November (Kick-off 7.15pm) and Japan on Saturday, 20th November (Kick-off 3pm).

The Friday night clash against USA Eagles – set to be the first Women’s international played at the RDS – will be live on the RTÉ Player, while the visit of Japan to Dublin will be broadcast on RTÉ2.

Commenting ahead of the Tests, Ireland captain Ciara Griffin said: “We’re looking forward to two Test matches on home soil this November, and we’re excited about the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again. A Friday Night game under the lights promises to be a special occasion and we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible at the RDS.”

Ireland Autumn Tests Squad

Forwards (18):

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Leah Lyons (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Mary Healy (Suttonians/Leinster)*

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Grace Browne Moran (Westport/Connacht)*

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)(Captain)

Anna Caplice (Gloucester/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Maeve Og O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster)*

Backs (15):

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Shannon Touhey (Galwegians/Connacht)*

Alana McInerny (UL Bohemians/Munster)*

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)*

Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

* Denotes uncapped player