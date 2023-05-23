Simona Halep 'shocked and disappointed' as doping hearing is delayed
Manasi Pathak
Former world number one Simona Halep has accused the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) of seeking to further delay her independent tribunal doping hearing and said she is being denied her right to be heard.
