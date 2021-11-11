‘She’s always had my back and I have hers’ – Ireland players back Cliodhna Moloney as rugby row rumbles on

Samantha Monaghan and Edel McMahon have leant their support to team-mate Cliodhna Moloney following her comments about Ireland women’s Director of Rugby Anthony Eddy.

Earlier this week Eddy spoke to the media about Ireland's failure to qualify for the World Cup and his comments have been met with a strong reaction online, with former international Jenny Murphy describing him as being "spineless".

It is understood that the interview has caused considerable disquiet within the squad, with Eddy pinning the blame on the players and defending the systems and structures within the game.

The Australian also denied that the Sevens game is given priority over the XVs game.

Moloney became the first current player to voice her opinion, describing Eddy's comments as “slurry”. Ireland face the USA on Friday and yesterday the two players up for interview – Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Nicola Fryday – both chose to concentrate on the job in hand rather than become embroiled in the row.

Former Ireland players have been vocal in the criticism of Eddy on social media while Lindsay Peat retweeted a series of tweets that were critical of the regime and the comments of Monaghan and McMahon this morning will add fuel to the fire. Moloney, Monaghan, McMahon and Peat will all start against the USA tomorrow night.

"Team mate, club mate, friend!,” wrote Monaghan on Twitter alongside a picture of her with Moloney.

“Proud to take to the field with this absolute warrior. She’s always had my back and I have hers. Always strives for the best for the green jersey #neversettle #notalone.”

McMahon tweeted: “Proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with you this Friday night at

@TheRDS vs USA. A person who's passion for the game on and off the pitch is unquestionable. Behind you all the way @cmoloney3. #NotAlone #shouldertoshoulder #NeverSettle.”

Eddy's explanation for the failure to qualify laid the blame at the players' feet.

“They were well prepared. Knowing what the other programmes did, I think that our squad and our programme was actually a lot more advanced than what the other unions did," he said.

“We were training and still operating through lockdowns and everything else because of what we put in place for them to try and qualify.

"I think the group probably put unnecessary… possibly because of the false starts, possibly because of the expectations, the group may have put a lot of pressure on themselves around the actual performances. And that could have affected the way they actually played.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing... if that (Ireland) group turned around and played those teams on any other day, they’d get the results that they wanted.

“It was unfortunate to lose two games on full time with unfortunate errors that cost them two games they probably shouldn’t have lost. That’s probably it at the moment.”

The IRFU are currently reviewing the team's performance at the World Cup qualifying tournament, while there is also a second review into the overall structures of the women's game.