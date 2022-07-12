Shelbourne to face Peamount as Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final draw made

Bohemians will play host to Sligo Rovers in the FAI Women's Cup quarter-final

Shelbourne FC have been drawn to play Peamount United in the FAI Women’s Cup, in the standout quarter-final tie.

Shelbourne received a bye into the quarter-finals, after winning last season's Women’s National League.

Noel King’s side will host 2020 winners Peamount, who thrashed non-league side Finglas United 16-0 in the first round. Shelbourne will be aiming to win the competition for the second time, after lifting the cup in 2016.

Elsewhere, Athlone Town host Cork City FC, after both sides hit seven goals in the first round.

Emily Corbet struck a hat-trick as Athlone saw off non-league Whitehall Rangers, while seven different goal scorers helped Cork City overcome Donegal side Bonagee United.

Reigning champions Wexford Youth welcome DLR Waves to Ferrycarrig Park. Waves defeated Treaty United 5-0, as Kate Mooney scored after 32 seconds.

The strike is believed to be the fastest goal in the competition's history. Bohemians needed an extra-time penalty from Erica Burke to get past Galway WFC last weekend.

The Phibsboro side host Sligo Rovers in the quarter-final, who received a bye with Douglas Hall unable to fulfil the fixture.

FAI Women’s Cup quarter-final draw

Athlone Town v Cork City FC

Shelbourne FC v Peamount United

Bohemians FC v Sligo Rovers

Wexford Youths v DLR Waves

The ties will be played on the weekend of August 7, with exact details to be confirmed in due course.