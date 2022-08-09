Shelbourne to face Bohemians in Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals

Athlone Town will play host to Wexford Youths in last four
Women’s National League champions Shelbourne will host north Dublin neighbours Bohemians in the stand-out tie of the Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals.
Shelbourne, last year’s beaten finalists, secured a semi-final spot after a thrilling 3-2 win over Peamount United, as World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly made her full debut for the Reds.
Bohemians overcame Sligo Rovers 3-1 at Dalymount Park to progress to their first ever semi-final.
Defending champions Wexford Youths face a trip to Lissywollen as they take on Athlone Town.
Ireland international Ellen Molloy netted an excellent chip, as Youths defeated DLR Waves 3-1 to progress.
Athlone, who sit just six points off league leaders Shelbourne, overcame Cork City 2-0 on Saturday.
Women’s FAI Cup semi-final draw
Shelbourne v Bohemians
Athlone Town v Wexford Youths
Ties to be played on the weekend of September 25