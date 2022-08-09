Shelbourne to face Bohemians in Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals

Abbie Larkin of Shelbourne in action against Tara O'Hanlon of Peamount United during the FAI Women's Cup quarter-final at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Women’s National League champions Shelbourne will host north Dublin neighbours Bohemians in the stand-out tie of the Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals.

Shelbourne, last year’s beaten finalists, secured a semi-final spot after a thrilling 3-2 win over Peamount United, as World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly made her full debut for the Reds.

Bohemians overcame Sligo Rovers 3-1 at Dalymount Park to progress to their first ever semi-final.

Defending champions Wexford Youths face a trip to Lissywollen as they take on Athlone Town.

Ireland international Ellen Molloy netted an excellent chip, as Youths defeated DLR Waves 3-1 to progress.

Athlone, who sit just six points off league leaders Shelbourne, overcame Cork City 2-0 on Saturday.

Women’s FAI Cup semi-final draw

Shelbourne v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Wexford Youths

Ties to be played on the weekend of September 25