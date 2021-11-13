Shelbourne pip Peamount to WNL title after dramatic final day

Shelbourne players celebrate winning the WNL title after their win over Wexford Youths at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Shelbourne were crowned champions in the most unlikely circumstances as Peamount United crumbled at home to Galway on an unforgettable final day.

A 3-2 win for Shelbourne at home to Wexford Youths was enough to seal their first title in five years by a solitary point, having trailed by four going into the final two games.

Jessie Stapleton was the hero for Shelbourne with a goal in either half, taking her tally to five in the last four games, while Noelle Murray also netted from the penalty spot.

Youths captain Kylie Murphy netted a brace for the visitors in what was a preview for next Sunday’s FAI Cup final in Tallaght Stadium.

The Peas led 2-0 inside the opening 20 minutes and looked to be cruising to a record third successive Women’s National League title.

Goals from Aine O’Gorman and Tiegan Ruddy provided the perfect start for Peas after the disappointment of missing their chance to seal the title against DLR Waves last week.

A win would have guaranteed the title for James O’Callaghan’s side regardless of the result in Tolka Park.

With Shels hanging on for the three points, even a draw would have been enough for the Newcastle side to force a play-off on Tuesday.

Instead, the champions fell to pieces, conceding five goals beginning with two in six minutes just before half time.

Two outstanding finishes from Emma Starr, a wonderful effort off the bar, and Lynsey McKee sent the sides in level at the break, Galway having hardly created a chance to that point.

Remarkably, Galway took the lead just past the hour as Shauna Brennan’s cross from the right sailed over Niamh Reid-Burke and into the net.

Julie Ann-Russell added another with a super finish against her former club before substitute Abbie Callanan scored the pick of the goals with an exquisite chip over Reid-Burke.

Shelbourne were left hanging on in the final minutes at Tolka after Murphy headed home her second, and Noel King’s side held on to prompt wild celebrations.

Elsewhere in the league, DLR Waves finished the season with a win and fourth place as goals from Kerri Letmon, Shauna Brennan and Jetta Berrill earned a 3-1 win over Treaty United.

Jenna Slattery had equalised for the Limerick side just before the break at the Market’s Field, but Waves rallied in the second half and sealed it with Berrill’s classy finish.

And Bohemians hung onto sixth place as they drew 1-1 at Athlone Town, a second-half own goal cancelling out a first-half opener from Kellie Brennan.