Shelbourne have no issue with Women’s Cup final defeat as FAI investigate possible Wexford Youths ‘error’

Shelbourne insist they have no issue over the outcome of Sunday's FAI Women's Cup final defeat to Wexford Youths despite a question over the eligibility of one of the players on the winning side.

League champions Shels lost 3-1 to Wexford, thus being denied a double, but questions were asked after the game over one of the subs used by Wexford, whose name was not on the official team sheet submitted by the club as part of the pre-match protocols.

It was reported that the FAI were looking into the matter, but Shels tonight said they were not taking the issue any further.

"Shelbourne FC notes a report in the media that the FAI has launched an investigation into the eligibility of a Wexford Youths WFC player’s appearance in the FAI Women’s Cup Final on Sunday," said a club statement, issued in the name of chairman Andrew Doyle.

Read More

"We wish to confirm that Shelbourne FC has made no complaint to the FAI about this matter, nor do we intend to do so.

"In our opinion, while there may or may not have been an administrative error by Wexford Youths WFC in completing match day forms, we were beaten by the better team on the night and accept that defeat. We congratulate Wexford Youths on their victory.

"We have a great Women’s National League side and are hugely proud of their performance and success in becoming Champions of Ireland this season.

"We look forward to participating in the UEFA Champions League next season and to further and bigger success in the future."