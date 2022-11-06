Shelbourne and Athlone players and management in attendance during the FAI Women's Cup Final media event. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Pearl Slattery is congratulated by her Shelbourne team-mate Alex Kavanagh after scoring their side's second goal during the FAI Women's Cup final against Athlone Town at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A calamitous couple of concessions from Athlone, with their experienced netminder Niamh Coombes at fault, gifted Shelbourne the platform to crown a dominant domestic season by claiming a double in today’s FAI Cup final in Tallaght.

Despite a dominant second-half, after a poor opening 45 minutes from both sides, Athlone, with Maddison Gibson outstanding, could not find a breakthrough to test Shelbourne’s waning mettle.

Had they converted just one of a host of decent scoring positions, they might have asked even more pressing questions of Noel King’s women; at the end of the day, the self-imposed errors at the start of it had left them with too much to do.

A second successive final with a record crowd of 5,073 witnessed the Dubliners clinch the double they had left behind them last season, after a campaign which saw them lose some of their best players to the professional game.

Next week, Damien’s Duff men will hope to add their own silverware to the Richmond Road trophy cabinet when they take on Derry City in the Aviva showpiece.

Jess Stapleton and Pearl Slattery bundled home in twice in the opening quarter of the game from virtually on the goal-line as the Dublin duo took command where the hapless Athlone Town goalkeeper did not.

There were vociferous protests that the sixth minute opener had been aided by Stapleton’s barge on the keeper after Coombes, staying on her goal-line, attempted to gather Alex Kavanagh’s free-kick from the left.

Referee Seán Grant, who made a number of odd judgments, clearly demurred; Athlone were aggrieved, Shelbourne relieved to get such an early incision against this season’s surprise packages.

The best thing that can be said about Athlone’s horrific early concession is that it did not faze them, as they moved the ball well, finding good spaces down the right with Roisin Molloy prominent, until a virtual replica from a set-piece left them with a veritable mountain to ascend.

Again, referee Grant upset the midlanders by giving a free-kick which they felt was unwarranted; with every set-piece inducing minor trauma, clearing the initial danger only invited more.

From Smith-Lynch’s wonderfully whipped corner, Coombes managed to get a hand to it but the touch was insignificant, Shauna Fox muscling in once more to nod home for veteran captain Pearl Slattery to bundle in from a few millimetres.

The irony is that Athlone were operating decently in general play; but this sudden, surprising Achilles Heel in their goalkeeping position would prove fatal.

Emily Corbet was a lively presence for Athlone and the closest of her three goal-bound efforts came seven minutes before the break as manager Tommy Hewitt’s switches, including belatedly a more central role for American Maddison Gibson, began to show promise.

The increasingly influential Muireann Devaney over-powered Stapleton in midfield – for once Grant did not penalise them – and she slid Corbet through on the right edge of her area but a timely block from wily Shauna Fox stemmed the shot’s venom.

Molloy, switching to the left, then crossed for Corbet but this time Kelsey Munroe cleared the danger before the Athlone striker could add to hr stunning seasonal tally.

Corbet had the habit of getting in the right place at the right time, if not always being able to do the right thing.

It was noticeable that Shelbourne were already beginning to run down the clock as the half-time cuppa beckoned.

Few would have murmured opposition in the 5,073 crowd as the standard of the fare was moderate, to be charitable.

After good work from Noelle Murray, Smith Lynch almost added a third just 75 seconds into her second-half but Coombes restored some lustre with a fine stop from a stinging volley.

Keeva Kennan then hit the bar and Alex Kavanagh had an effort saved as Shelbourne sought to confirm their red ribbons on the trophy.

Murray tested Coombes again as Hewitt made a triple change in order to divine some inspiration and to stem Shels’ renewed control.

They would dominate until the finish without reward.

Gibson, her side’s most talented player and the game’s dominant second-half influence, was now a key performer for them but for all their energy and effort, they could not create a clear-cut opportunity.

Molloy, still roaming free on the left, whizzed a shot coming in off the wing on to her right but Amanda Budden remained untested.

When Scarlett Herron did so, it was from 35 yards out but straight down Budden’s throat.

Their confidence was high but they desperately required a visible spark; for all their increasing dominance, there was not enough sustained quality.

When they did find the net in the 72nd minute, Herron’s fine header from Gibson’s brilliant cross was deemed offside; replays suggested VAR might have taken a while to confirm its illegality.

Gibson was turning it into a one-woman show by now, bursting through midfield and stinging Budden’s hands with a ferocious left-footed drive on the run.

Slevin then drove over after Molloy twisted and teased before providing the chance.

Momentum was on their side but time was not. Gibson had a free after the already carded Slattery had tumbled her to the turf; again she could only find Budden’s bread basket.

Shels brought in the experienced Rachel Graham, and a World Cup winner in Heather O’Reilly, in order to find some semblance of control in a contest in which they had ceded all of it.

Those changes didn’t work either as Athlone continued pressing in what was now an enthralling effort to claw back the deficit.

Gibson now drove from midfield, utterly untouched, pushing a ball through to Slevin who drove into the left edge of the area, crossed low only for the onrushing Gibson to skew her shot wide.

Kavanagh then denied Brennan with a superb tackle as the young striker was poised to pull the trigger after more sterling work from Gibson

In boxing parlance, they were ahead on points but the two sucker punches of the first-half had ultimately proved their undoing.

Shelbourne: Budden; Keenan (Graham 77), Slattery, Fox, Doyle; Kavanagh (Starr 90), Larkin, Stapleton, Gargan; Smyth-Lynch (O’Reilly 71), Murray (Quinn 90).

Athlone: Coombes; Munroe (Shine 60), Hennessy, Devaney; Keenan (Slevin 60), Corbet (Brennan 60), Ryan, Herron (Grant 90), O’Kane; Molloy (Daly 89), Gibson.

Ref: S Grant.