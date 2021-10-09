Shelbourne and Wexford Youths advance to FAI Women's Cup final

After a thrilling afternoon with five goals scored across two games, Shelbourne and Wexford Youths have advanced through to the FAI Women's Cup final.

The showpiece event takes place on Sunday November 21 in Tallaght Stadium (to be shown live on RTÉ2).

This will be the third time that the two teams have qualified for the final, with Wexford edging a penalty shoot-out in 2015 before Shelbourne got revenge the next year with a 5-0 win.

A wonder goal settled the Shelbourne v Galway tie at Tolka Park that could have either way, but Shels held on to an early strike from Noelle Murray.

The individual quality of Murray is something to truly marvel at and she showed just why as he lobbed the ball over two defenders before blasting in. It was pure magic.

Julie-Ann Russell was sent off for Galway for two yellow cards collected in the second half and that was a big blow, but they remained in it until the end.

Both sides were frustrated at times as they were unable to break the other down, but ultimately it came down to Murray's brilliance.

Meanwhile, Cup holders Peamount suffered an extra-time 3-1 defeat to Wexford Youths.

Peamount started strong but Wexford really grew into the game with Kylie Murphy's headed goal in the 35th minute giving them control of the momentum.

The hosts then piled the pressure on as it seemed their chances were dwindling, and almost from nothing, Áine O'Gorman scored in the 92nd minute - with a goal that might have been a cross.

It would have been easy for Wexford to have dropped their heads at that point as they had the majority of the chances in the game with Peamount goalkeeper Niamh Reid-Burke pulling off some great stops, but they came out all firing in extra-time.

It only took Murphy a couple of minutes to put Wexford back in front with Ellen Molloy providing the assist, and Lynn Marie Grant put them out of reach later on with a great finish.