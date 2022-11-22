Shamrock Rovers primed to snap up Ireland international Aine O’Gorman after Peamount United departure

Shamrock Rovers are poised to snap up Ireland international centurion Aine O’Gorman after Peamount United this evening confirmed her departure.

O’Gorman, who recently won her 100th cap as Ireland clinched their first World Cup place, had been with the Dubliners since 2017, winning two league titles and a WNL Cup since her move from UCD.

With Rovers announcing their arrival in the Women’s National League next season, with a vow to pay their players, O’Gorman and fellow Peamount international star Stephanie Roche, have been strongly linked with moves to join Collie O’Neill’s side.

O’Gorman, who will be 34 when she features at next summer’s World Cup, told RTÉ Radio earlier this month that she would be making a significant announcement during her time as a pundit during the men’s competition.

“Everyone at Peamount United would like to wish Áine O’Gorman the best of luck as she decides to embark on a new journey,” the Newcastle-based club said in a statement released on social media.

“We thank Áine for her incredible contributions over the years and look forward to supporting her at the World Cup next summer.”