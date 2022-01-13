Sarah Rowe's AFLW diary: 'A positive Covid test, an opening derby win and a cruciate blow – it’s been a hectic start to the season'

A victorious AFL dressing-room usually hums with noise; team songs are belted out from a tightly knit huddle as the release of post-match emotions energises tired bodies and minds.

But there was a sombre - almost funereal - mood in the sheds after our opening-round win against Carlton.

It was looking like a dream start to the season, really, as we closed in on a big away win against our biggest rivals.

But the crumbling of our rock - Collingwood captain Brianna Davey collapsing in a heap with a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter - meant the last thing we wanted to do at the final whistle was celebrate.

When Bri fell to the ground in agony, clutching her right knee after it gave way while changing direction, it felt like everyone wearing a Collingwood jersey simultaneously said: “S**t, that’s her ACL”.

We all knew it was a bad one straight away. Bri knew it too, having done her cruciate before.

As a former Carlton captain, Bri feels extra pressure every time we renew the rivalry; which is the oldest in the AFL, and one that generates plenty of heat in the women’s game too.

Bri isn’t just any old player. I’ve been in my fair share of dressing-rooms over the years across soccer, Gaelic football and AFL, and Bri – a former goalkeeper for the Australia soccer team, the Matildas – is the most inspiring team-mate I’ve had.

You are instantly taken by her energy when you meet her for the first time; there’s something reassuring about her presence that makes you feel safe.

I don’t know how she does it, but Bri manages to be a fierce leader and an empathetic team-mate at the same time – it’s quite a juggling act.

We’re from different worlds, Mayo and Melbourne don’t have much in common, but we get on like a house on fire – which is just as well because we work together, in Collingwood’s community sector, too.

We butt heads occasionally, we challenge each other around football and our world views, which has actually brought us closer.

She’s lionhearted on and off the field, it’s her nature. As an eight-year-old girl she wrote a letter to the then CEO of the AFL, Andrew Demetriou, demanding an AFL competition for women.

Bri is a warrior in body and mind. As a gay woman, she’s vocal about being out and proud. She knows that by putting her head above the parapet others in the same boat may feel more comfortable talking about their sexuality, and maybe one day will follow her lead and speak up.

On the field, she’s irreplacable – she was voted the joint-best player in the league last year and named captain of the All-Australian team.

She does things no one else can; she has pulled us through so many games by the scruff of the neck – you’d often see her bursting through an opposition defence with three or four tacklers hanging off her.

The rest of us are just going to have to dig in on the field to try and fill the void while supporting her as she finds a spot in the backroom team and a way to inspire us from the sidelines.

Her injury was a timely reminder of how fickle sport can be, and why you should seize the moments when they are in front of you.

I had a fairly disastrous 2021 between a torn quad muscle and a shoulder that dislocated several times across the season, so to start this campaign with a goal and 21 disposals was pleasing on a personal level.

It came after some mental hurdles of my own as I tested positive for Covid-19 the week before Round 1. I only got out of isolation the Wednesday before the Carlton game, meaning I could only get two post-Covid training sessions in before running out at Princes Park.

Life in the AFLW moves pretty quickly though, and we’re back at home tomorrow for another Melbourne derby – this time against St Kilda.





St Kilda is a part of Melbourne plenty of Irish will know well, it being a home away from home for many expats and backpackers.

I live right in the heart of the action, about 400 metres from the beach, and I absolutely love it. As I write this, I can hear the tunes from the local bars thumping through the window.

A lot of Irish try to avoid their compatriots when overseas but the majority seem to end up drifting back towards the people who they have most common ground with, and those most likely to laugh at their jokes!

I spend most of my days around Aussies, which has been great for learning about their culture and a different way of life. But sometimes, living so far away from home, you crave a bit of Irish comfort – and St Kilda has that in abundance.

Christmas abroad is never easy, and there were a few December days when all I wanted was to be sitting by the fire in Mayo with my loved ones. Thankfully, my Irish AFL family have helped to keep the homesickness at bay.

On one of those lonely afternoons last month I met my Mayo team-mates Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne) and Rachel Kearns (Geelong) at the local Irish bar, Jimmy O’Neill’s, in search of some much-needed festive cheer. The atmosphere was just the tonic; I’m not sure a MiWadi – I didn’t even have to explain what it was! – has ever tasted sweeter.

We look after each other over here, especially with so many of us dotted around Melbourne.

Aishling Sheridan, my Collingwood team-mate from Cavan, Rachel, Aileen and I regularly meet up with the likes of Cian McBride (Meath/Essendon) and Mark Keane (Cork/Collingwood) for coffees or swims in the sea. We’d see Darragh Joyce (Kilkenny/St Kilda) and Mark O’Connor (Kerry/Geelong) a fair bit too.

I only discovered the other day that Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee (both playing for Melbourne) are living around the corner from me – there’s no escaping the Irish invasion in these parts.

We might be playing for different clubs but that sense of community we have Down Under is special, and there’s great comfort in knowing you have an understanding support network should you ever need it.

The priority now is getting another win tomorrow, against St Kilda the football club. St Kilda the Irish colony, with all of its home comforts and noisy nightlife, will still be here win, lose or draw tomorrow.

All going to plan, I’ll be settling in at home after a second victory on the trot just as the Saturday night revellers are starting to get going.



⬤ Sarah Rowe is one of 14 Irish women competing in the AFLW, and the Collingwood star – along with Orla O'Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) and Cora Staunton (GWS Giants) – will be reporting back on life Down Under on independent.ie throughout the campaign