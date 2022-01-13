| 5.2°C Dublin

Sarah Rowe's AFLW diary: 'A positive Covid test, an opening derby win and a cruciate blow – it’s been a hectic start to the season'

It's been a good start to the season for the most part, even though it's been a bumpy road. Expand
Brianna Davey (left) – with myself and our team-mate Ruby Schleicher (centre) will be a big loss for us Expand

Sarah Rowe

A victorious AFL dressing-room usually hums with noise; team songs are belted out from a tightly knit huddle as the release of post-match emotions energises tired bodies and minds.

But there was a sombre - almost funereal - mood in the sheds after our opening-round win against Carlton.

