Sarah Lavin smashes lifetime best to finish second at Stockholm Diamond League

Sarah Lavin produced the performance of her life to finish second at the Stockholm Diamond League tonight, clocking a huge personal best of 12.73 to finish behind world record holder Tobi Amusan (12.52) in the 100m hurdles.

Lavin defeated European champion Pia Skrzyszowska, who finished third in 12.78, and world indoor medallist Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas (12.85). On a cool, wet night at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, the Limerick athlete produced a magnificent display from lane one, and she was on the cusp of breaking Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 12.65, were it not for her clattering the last barrier.

The 29-year-old has been in sparkling form of late, her results all the more impressive given the personal trauma she has had to deal with in recent months, given she lost her boyfriend, rally star Craig Breen, in a tragic accident back in April. “My heart is broken, it will be for quite a while,” she said last month. “But Craig was an incredibly happy person and his smile was so infectious. I try my best, when I can, to live how he taught us to.”

At the European Games in Poland last week, Lavin won bronze in the 100m hurdles, clocking 12.82 and said after the race: “Someone very special up there is helping me.”

Ciara Mageean was also in action in Stockholm, finishing a strong fourth in the 1500m in 4:03.46, a race won by Freweyni Hailu of Ethiopia in 4:02.31.