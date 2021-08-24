Ruesha Littlejohn on the lookout for a new club before qualifier after Birmingham City exit

Ruesha Littlejohn will hope to secure a new club before Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign kicks off next month after her exit from Birmingham City was confirmed.

The 31-year-old joined Birmingham on a short-term contract midway through last season and helped City stay in the top flight in England. She had been offered new terms ahead of the new season, which kicks off in two weeks' time, but the club confirmed her exit.

"Blues can confirm @RueshaLJ has left the Club. We would like to thank Ruesha for her efforts, and wish her the very best for the future," the club said on Twitter.

Blues can confirm @RueshaLJ has left the Club.



We would like to thank Ruesha for her efforts, and wish her the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/WjLGefb1ih — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCwomen) August 23, 2021

Compatriots Louise Quinn and Harriet Scott played for Birmingham in a draw with Liverpool last week, their last pre-season game before the new WSL season.

Littlejohn is expected to feature for Ireland next month when Vera Pauw's side is away to Georgia in the first match of their World Cup qualifying campaign.



