Roche shows the way as ruthless Peamount seal double delight

Stephanie Roche fires Peamount United’s second goal despite the efforts of Zara Foley during the FAI Cup final victory against Cork City. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

After searching for thousands of travel miles, Stephanie Roche has found what she is looking for right on her doorstep.

She travelled the four quarters of the world to pursue her football dream but, deep down, her heart always skipped a beat when she thought of the Astro out in Greenogue.

It is seven years now since the viral footage of a goal for her beloved Peamount propelled her to unlikely stardom, rubbing shoulders with Messi and Ronaldo on the world stage before becoming part of that global story herself. From England to France, the US to Italy, she couldn't help but out-grow the game.

"I think we've known each other since U-14 at Stella Maris," smiles 31-year-old Áine O'Gorman, Peamount's victorious Cup captain; their birthdays fall within one month of the other.

O'Gorman, a hat-trick hero when Peamount last won the blue riband in 2010, has remained a constant in the side since, finally bridging the decade-long gap between Cup wins as her third goal confirmed her side's superiority in a one-sided decider against Cork.

Roche deftly set up her friend and it had been her quick-fire double to open the second-half which lit the blue touch-paper on a belatedly dominant display after a desperately dour opening half. Her wanderlust sated, she eventually returned to the club that had shaped her; this is home for her, and it seemed fitting that her career has now come full circle. Not completed, but somehow whole.

Peamount United players, from left, Áine O'Gorman, Alannah McEvoy and Stephanie Roche celebrate. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Peamount United players, from left, Áine O'Gorman, Alannah McEvoy and Stephanie Roche celebrate. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"I love Peamount," she beams after returning home from her last globe-trotting stop-off, Italy, before mounting this double-winning campaign amongst old friends.

"I've always been very welcome here, when Eileen Gleeson was here in the past and obviously now as well, they've welcomed me back.

"It's been difficult. I probably could have stayed away to play but I wanted to come home and enjoy my football. It wasn't working out where I was."

Her time in Italy was marred by ongoing injury travails; legacy issues from the devastating knee injury suffered in trash time of a World Cup qualifier in Lurgan against Northern Ireland over three years ago.

Áine O'Gorman shoots to score her side's third goal despite the efforts of Zara Foley. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Áine O'Gorman shoots to score her side's third goal despite the efforts of Zara Foley. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

It arguably thieved her at the peak of her powers; even since her return home, the fates have mocked her; she cracked a rib at the start of the league; there was calf trouble too.

"She has been injured and in and out of the team but she proved her worth getting the two goals," noted manager James O'Callaghan. "She shone in training and in recent matches so that's how she took her chance. When she gets an injury she gets a knock while trying to come back so it has to be managed."

O'Gorman appreciates the deep well of commitment that Roche can still offer. "She got her rhythm going tonight and scored when it counted. She just has class, quality. She's a goal poacher, someone who when they get a chance will put it away and score a goal."

Or two; indeed, her haul may even have matched O'Gorman's 2010 exploits were it not for some fine 'keeping, selflessness in setting up her captain's strike, and her manager's decision to withdraw her before the end.

Karen Duggan of Peamount United, centre, celebrates with team-mates after scoring her side's fourth goal. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Karen Duggan of Peamount United, centre, celebrates with team-mates after scoring her side's fourth goal. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Her thinly disguised rage at the decision offers a glimpse into her keen competitive mindset.

Revived domestically, she cannot but hope for an international recall too; Gleeson, the manager who ensured her 2013 goal went viral, is now assistant to Irish boss Vera Pauw.

It would seem folly for her not to be involved - once fully fit - and it seems remarkable that the crushing pain felt in Lurgan represented the 53rd and last time she wore a green jersey.

"I was in and out of the squad a few times," she says. "The girls playing were doing well so it's difficult when you go and know pretty much which starting 11 are going to play. You have to work hard.

"It's important to do well at our clubs. Vera hasn't had many games either. She was unfortunate with no friendlies this year due to Covid. Players on the fringes haven't had much of a chance. That's nobody's fault, it's just the way it's been. I just need to be ready if the opportunity comes. She's spoken to me and said what I need to improve on. It's up to myself.

"I love playing for Ireland. It's a passion of mine and I'll never give up on it. I probably won't until I'm 40. I'll still keep going." Nothing, she hopes, can stop her now. Stephanie Roche may have left but she never really went away.

Peamount Utd - Reid-Burke; O'Callaghan, Walsh, Farrelly (Doherty 85), Beirne (Doyle 80); McCartan, Duggan, O'Gorman; Ryan-Doyle (Watkins 70), McEvoy, Roche (Ruddy 84).

Cork City - O'Sullivan; Foley, McNamara (Walsh 82), Burke, O'Brien (McCarthy 82); O'Mahony, Cassin; Liston (Stewart 82), Dring (Shine 71), Noonan; Egbuloniu (McCarthy 57).

Ref - C Purcell

O'Callaghan sets sights on European task

With Peamount United's status now franked as the country's stand-out side after Saturday's Women's FAI Cup final confirmed their domestic double, motivations are already straining for the next assault.

Champions League progression will be firmly in their sights as the seek to build upon an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Glasgow City earlier this season. This snapshot of ambition is a microcosm of a wider picture and one, selflessly, manager James O'Callaghan believes must be shared more widely.

"They need to make sure it's not just the status quo, kind of 'the girls are doing great and keep going'. Look, it hasn't got any worse but has it got better? I don't know," said O'Callaghan, who wonders why others aren't asking the questions.

"I always say it would be great to have a semi-professional league in this country, if there could be a task force set up to see what it can take to keep all our best players in this country.

"And if something like that was to happen, it could really improve the Irish team also. The rewards are there, a team like us could do well at Champions League level and have a knock-on effect at international level.

"The gaps aren't as significant as in the men's game, you aren't going to get huge contracts in the English game like the men. So if they could be rewarded by staying here and be professional, it could help.

"If we had a millionaire to pump money in, it would be great. But I think it should be considered. And if we're not even thinking about it, where are we going with this?"

While Peamount remain established standard bearers, Cork City are perhaps a picture postcard of what is possible too. Operating in tandem with the men's side - notwithstanding their ongoing difficulties - Ronan Collins' enterprising, ambitious style of play with a side whose average is merely 20 embraces both a plan for the present and a pathway towards the future.

"That's our DNA and we'll stick with it," says Collins, whose side were ultimately swamped. "We've had eight seasons with improved league, we're lucky to be part of a strong community club and they set standards in terms of improving the game."

Indo Sport