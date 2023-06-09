Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie O’Sullivan and Brian Fay carry hops of Irish gold at NCAA Division 1 Championships
Cathal Dennehy
It’s 17 years since Ireland had an individual track champion at the NCAA Division One Championships, an achievement that always signals medal-winning ability at international level.
Latest Women's Sport
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie O’Sullivan and Brian Fay carry hops of Irish gold at NCAA Division 1 Championships
Women’s World Cup to break record after over one million tickets are sold for the event
‘I’m absolutely baffled, disappointed, hurt that we’re here again’ – Cork’s Hannah Looney slams fixture clash
‘Hopefully, that World Cup buzz will be created’ – Katie McCabe hyped to see Irish fans at Tallaght warm-ups
‘I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko right now’ – Aryna Sabalenka comes out against Belarusian president
Karolina Muchova matches best grand slam result by booking French Open semi-final spot with straight sets win
Shamrock Rovers to face non-league Killester as draw for Women’s FAI Cup first round is made
Russian player Daria Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina
New sensation Rose Zhang another Major rival for Leona Maguire
How Clare footballer and Athlone Town player Laurie Ryan’s sporting vision guided her through grief
Top Stories
LATEST | Trump indictment: Donald Trump faces up to 100-year jail sentence as he declares ‘I am an innocent man’
Tanya Sweeney: ‘Gwyneth Paltrow is right, having a baby is like whacking your relationship in the kidneys with a baseball bat’
Former Wicklow priest and serial child rapist has jail time quadrupled
Latest | Escape to the Chateau stars ‘to close’ castle business weeks after leak of foul-mouthed audio
Latest NewsMore
The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend
Why Alvarinho aka Albariño is the epitome of Iberian elegance
Donal Skehan serves up tasty Turkish recipes – spicy eggs, luscious lahmacun, and pistachio and orange blossom cookies
Get ahead of the curve by favouring touches of playful squiggles over stripes in your home
The best summer reads – chosen by holiday type
Nick Drake: The Life by Richard Morton Jack shows us the man behind the myth
Meet one of Ireland's primary school teachers going viral on TikTok
Ben Foster signs one-year deal to stay at Wrexham for League Two campaign
Teenage boy dies after collision involving e-bike and ambulance
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie O’Sullivan and Brian Fay carry hops of Irish gold at NCAA Division 1 Championships