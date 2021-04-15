‘Real athlete’ Orla O’Dwyer aims to cap Tipp’s Grand week with Australian glory

It won’t resonate internationally or even locally to nearly the same extent as Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore’s momentous Grand National victory aboard Minella Times last Saturday.

But an extraordinary week for sport in South Tipperary – particularly women’s sport – may have an even shinier gloss by dawn on Saturday.

At 5am Irish time, some 17,000 kilometres from Aintree, in front of an expected crowd of around 40,000, Orla O’Dwyer – from less than 10 miles from where Blackmore grew up – could bookend the week in some style of her own.

O’Dwyer hails from Cashel. She is a Tipperary footballer and camogie player but lines out for Brisbane Lions in the fifth instalment of the AFLW Premiership Grand Final against Adelaide Crows at the Adelaide Oval.

In what has been a frequently trying season for Ireland’s contingent in Oz, who have had to deal with curtailed preparation, quarantines, snap lockdowns, injuries and in the case of Bríd Stack, being thrust to the centre of a major controversy, O’Dwyer’s second season with the Lions has been an unqualified success.

“She’s a real athlete,” says Aisling McCarthy, the West Coast Eagles player with whom O’Dwyer won two Intermediate All-Ireland football titles with Tipperary.

“Gaelic footballers, we have different running patterns. She’s unorthodox. She’ll turn on to her left when people expect her to kick with her right.

“She’s able to get into space quite well. So the Australian players find it hard to mark her.”

Maybe surprisingly, the 14 Irish players rostered to AFLW squads this year have been scattered around the oval, offering varied qualities to different positions.

O’Dwyer’s inherent athleticism has made her a natural and effective wing player. Mayo sisters Grace and Niamh Kelly play as forwards in McCarthy’s Eagles team, their explosive pace allowing them to get in behind in a sport where defending is generally one-on-one.

Dublin pair Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee operated as ‘lockdown’ defenders for the Melbourne Demons , tasked with shutting down some of the best attacking players in the league.

“But there are certain attributes that the Irish have,” says Cora Staunton, GWS Giants scoring-machine.

“I know from talking to girls in my own club, they say the Irish players have a lot of the same attributes.

“Agility would be one of them. In Gaelic football, we spend our lives trying to avoid people and get away from them.

“Whereas in AFL, it’s very one-directional running.

“That’s probably the biggest thing.”

O’Dwyer then has been a consistent influence on Brisbane’s season. Her place in Saturday's Grand Final is assured, whereas the situation regarding Ailish Considine is less clear.

The Clare native became the first Irish player to win an AFLW title in 2019 playing for tomorrow’s other finalists, Adelaide Crows.

Now in her third season in Australia, Considine has been key to the Crows side establishing themselves as the AFLW’s dominant side.

They seek their third Premiership title in five years tomorrow.

But Considine’s season has been beset by brutal luck.

A couple of weeks ago, whilst running in a public park in Adelaide, Considine was attacked by a German shepherd.

Knocked over and pinned down by the dog, Considine was badly bitten near her hip and left with wounds above her stomach. A tetanus shot was required, as were subsequent painkillers and as a result, Considine couldn’t train for a week.

To add insult, the owner blamed Considine for appearing from behind the dog without warning.

Having expected limited game-time this year due to the absence of a proper pre-season, Considine – who scored a goal in the ’19 final – was selected for Crows first two games of the season.

Then a first mini-disaster struck when she was concussed after falling hard on her head during a chase for possession playing Staunton’s GWS Giants in Blacktown International Sportspark. A mandatory 12-day preclusion from contact effectively ruled Considine out of two subsequent games.

All of which misfortune left Considine consigned to the role of emergency replacement for the preliminary final against Melbourne last week

But with captain Chelsea Randall suffering a concussion in that game, there is a chance that Considine will be promoted.

In that scenario, an Irish player would be guaranteed to lift the Premiership winner’s cup to cap what has been an eventful and often onerous season for this country’s exports Down Under.