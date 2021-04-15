| 8.6°C Dublin

‘Real athlete’ Orla O’Dwyer aims to cap Tipp’s Grand week with Australian glory

Lions star primed for showdown with Considine’s Crows in AFLW decider

Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions celebrates with team-mates after kicking a goal during their AFLW preliminary final match between the Brisbane Lions and the Collingwood Magpies at The Gabba. Photo: Albert Perez/Getty Images Expand

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

It won’t resonate internationally or even locally to nearly the same extent as Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore’s momentous Grand National victory aboard Minella Times last Saturday.

But an extraordinary week for sport in South Tipperary – particularly women’s sport – may have an even shinier gloss by dawn on Saturday.

