Peamount complete double with second-half power play in Women's FAI Cup final

Áine O’Gorman of Peamount United, centre, celebrates with team-mates after scoring her side's third goal during the FAI Women's Senior Cup final win over Cork City at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Peamount United franked their status as the season’s outstanding side by completing a league and Cup double, Stephanie Roche’s quick-fire second-half double instigating a second-half rout of an initially spirited, but then thoroughly out-classed City side in the Tallaght decider.

After a first-half stalemate, Peamount swiftly established their authority within a minute of the second-half thanks to Roche’s fine finish, before adding her second just six minutes later as her side made it third time lucky after successive final defeats to Wexford.

Fellow stalwarts Aine O’Gorman and Karen Duggan added to the tally in the final 15 minutes as the bench came on to complete a ritual disembowelling of a young City side, a feat that hadn’t seemed likely after a blunt, mostly inept opening half.

This was billed as a clash between the wily experience of the Dubliners and the youthful vigour of a City side whose average age was a mere 20, albeit half their side had experienced Cup success in 2017; Peamount’s last win was a decade ago.

Saoirse Noonan of Cork City in action against Lauryn O'Callaghan of Peamount United during the FAI Women's Senior Cup final at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Saoirse Noonan of Cork City in action against Lauryn O'Callaghan of Peamount United during the FAI Women's Senior Cup final at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

After a scatter-gun start of misplaced passes and poor touches from both sides, the pattern was soon settled but City would not allow Peamount to do so, hassling and harrying in packs to disrupt the Dubliners’ passing patterns.

After a poor, fractured opening quarter, Peamount created the first opportunity; Stephanie Roche got a second opportunity to locate a team-mate after Nathalie O’Brien’s error and her pull-back found Aine O’Gorman in space.

The league’s leading goal-scorer prepared for the chance well, letting the ball run across her and opening her body but the execution of the left-footed effort was below par and didn’t even test Maria O’Sullivan.

O’Gorman then turned provider, after shifting to the left wing in frustration but Eleanor Ryan-Doyle’s header from her cross was a tame effort; Dearbhaile Byrne then played Stephanie Roche into a dangerous position but the former Puskas winner was off target with an ambitious shot from an acute angle.

The switch in wingers was paying off, McEvoy crossed for Ryan-Doyle but while her volley was acrobatic, the delivery was timid.

City were relatively content, Peamount cantankerous; both needed to be much, much better.

They were, almost immediately, Lucy McCartan’s slide rule pass setting Roche free and she drilled a low, left-footed drive beyond the despairing O’Sullivan for her sixth, and most important goal of this truncated season.

Five minutes later, Roche doubled her tally and her side’s lead; Ryan-Doyle’s cross from the right was collected by McAvoy, who calmly awaited support, laying the ball back for the Irish international to calmly slot home.

McAvoy should have added a third after being set up by Roche but her effort shaved the post as City struggled with the increased intensity from a Peamount side now excelling in finding the open prairies.

City had one effort but Christina Dring poked her effort wide after her side’s first meaningful attack with sub Katie McCarthy immediately making her presence felt but it was a brief interlude as Roche again went close only to be denied by O’Sullivan’s fingertip save.

She would remain her side’s busiest player as classy Peamount’s control rarely relented as they belatedly demonstrated their international class against the beleaguered youngsters.

Roche had chances to add to her tally but instead set up O’Gorman with a beautiful pass for a third in the 76th minute

Duggan, loser of five previous finals, nabbed a headed goal from a corner with eight minutes left, while subs Becky Watkins and Tiegan Ruddy ensured it ended up as an embarrassing rout.

Fitting grace notes to end the perfect year.

Peamount United: Reid-Burke; O’Callaghan, Walsh, Farrelly (Doherty 85), Beirne (Doyle 80); McCartan, Duggan, O’Gorman; Ryan-Doyle (Watkins 70), McEvoy, Roche (Ruddy 84).

Cork City: O’Sullivan; Foley, McNamara (Walsh 82), Burke, O’Brien (McCarthy 82); O’Mahony, Cassin; Liston (Stewart 82), Dring (Shine 71), Noonan; Egbuloniu (McCarthy 57).

Referee: Claire Purcell.

Online Editors