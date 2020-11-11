Pauw puts her future on hold until play-off fate decided

Vera Pauw has insisted that any discussions about her international future will not take place until after her Irish side's 2022 European Championship fate is determined.

Ireland need a miraculous sequence of results in December to qualify just for a play-off, beginning with them defeating multiple major tournament winners Germany, as well as hoping that Ukraine slip up against minnows Montenegro.

Pauw's contract is due to expire at the same time as Ireland's qualification attempt but she is determined to stave off any speculation, instead re-doubling her efforts in an unlikely last-ditch play-off bid.

"We're still in the race! We have a few games to play, including the play-offs and then there's a tournament," said Pauw, who bullishly declared that were her side to claim a play-off match, they would win it.

"I'm not even thinking of it until the finish line. It's the first time that someone has mentioned it to me.

"You're right to put the question but I've not been thinking about it. I'm a coach who will do everything to qualify.

Expand Close Cork sensation Saoirse Noonan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cork sensation Saoirse Noonan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"Of course I want to carry on but that doesn't mean my mind is there.

"We've not discussed it yet, I'm not thinking over this period about anything other than ensuring we have a lot of games in the near future.

Planned

"We need a lot of friendlies whether we qualify or not. We have planned and budgeted but not spoken about my contract.

"We're fully in the race and it's not my nature. Never do that because my heart is in here fully. I just cannot think about the future.

"December 1 is the next deadline. We play at 5pm so we'll see at 7.30pm if we're preparing for the play-offs or we need to talk about the future.

"I mean that. I'm not trying to be cheeky. I've not talked to the FAI about it. It's not in my heart to talk about my contract. The only thing is beating Germany."

Pauw announced what could be conceivably her final squad yesterday and there was only one new addition, Cork sensation Saoirse Noonan getting a call-up after her weekend heroics for Cork City and the Cork Gaelic footballers.

The manager confirmed that Noonan's name had already been added before her FAI Cup strike last weekend. However, Tyler Toland remains out in the cold.

"Tyler is playing at Glasgow and I am in full contact with her coach. The thing she said in the papers, that it's up to me to call her, is not true. I am waiting for a call from her to tell me that she wants to be selected again."

Irish Independent