| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Part of you still has to wonder if 20x20's message of inclusivity has got through to everyone

Frank Roche

Cork&rsquo;s Roisin Phelan fights for the ball with Andrea Murphy of Kerry during their recent TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship match at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cork&rsquo;s Roisin Phelan fights for the ball with Andrea Murphy of Kerry during their recent TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship match at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

Cork’s Roisin Phelan fights for the ball with Andrea Murphy of Kerry during their recent TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship match at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Cork’s Roisin Phelan fights for the ball with Andrea Murphy of Kerry during their recent TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship match at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

There are, no doubt, plenty of perfectly plausible reasons why the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football semi-final between Cork and Galway will now take place within sight of the Irish Sea instead of the Shannon Estuary.

But the optics – of moving a flagship women’s championship game to Parnell Park in Dublin because the Limerick men’s hurling team are training in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on the same day – are all wrong.

This unfortunate saga bolsters the impression that women’s sport only matters so long as it doesn’t interfere with the men.

Related Content

Privacy