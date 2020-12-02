There are, no doubt, plenty of perfectly plausible reasons why the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football semi-final between Cork and Galway will now take place within sight of the Irish Sea instead of the Shannon Estuary.

But the optics – of moving a flagship women’s championship game to Parnell Park in Dublin because the Limerick men’s hurling team are training in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on the same day – are all wrong.

This unfortunate saga bolsters the impression that women’s sport only matters so long as it doesn’t interfere with the men.

That isn’t the fault, per se, of the Limerick county board, which had already flagged the venue’s unavailability in the event that John Kiely’s side qualified for the All-Ireland SHC final.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Moreover, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association today stressed its excellent relationship with Limerick GAA, adding: "We fully understand Limerick’s wish to use their own venue for training purposes next Sunday."

However, the 11th hour venue switch is emblematic of a bigger issue, the question of whether elite Irish female athletes are still, when you drill deeper, somehow second-class citizens.

We can see it in the Government grant allocations for inter-county players, male and female, with an overall funding disparity of over four to one.

We can see it in the eye-watering fact, as revealed by a recent Women’s Gaelic Players Association membership survey, that 93pc of players are not in receipt of any travel expenses.

The rightly lauded 20x20 campaign, aimed at creating a cultural shift in the presentation and perception of women’s sport in Ireland, officially came to a close in October.

The evidence of an increased focus on women’s sport can be measured in newspaper column inches, in TV and radio minutes and in online reach: just a few years ago, it's doubtful if the Republic women’s soccer showdown with Germany yesterday would have garnered such attention.

All this is positive; but part of you still has to wonder if 20x20's message of inclusivity has got through to everyone.

On a more practical level, in these times of Covid, think of the footballers of Galway and Cork who must now travel from the west and deep-south respectively to play their semi-final in the capital, instead of facing the much shorter trip to Limerick.

Dublin ladies football captain Sinéad Aherne promotes the 20x20 campaign. Photo: INPHO Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin ladies football captain Sinéad Aherne promotes the 20x20 campaign. Photo: INPHO

For this switch venue to be forced upon the two teams six days beforehand, based on the vagaries of the men’s semi-final result in Croke Park last Sunday, makes it not just a logistical headache but a rude reminder of their place in the pecking order.

Are there valid reasons why the home of Limerick GAA is suddenly not available? Yes, of course.

As Limerick chairman John Cregan outlined on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: "The fixture was made for the LIT Gaelic Grounds on the basis that it wouldn’t be required by the Limerick senior hurling team.

"That has changed since, and I think everybody was made aware at an early stage that it would have to change because we have to give priority to our senior hurlers."

This is sure to be a very significant training session – effectively your final ‘A v B’ practice match before an All-Ireland final a week later. Could both events have been accommodated on the same day, with a 1.30pm throw-in for the ladies semi-final? Given all the safety protocols around Covid, that was never going to be a runner.

In all this you can only have sympathy for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, left scrambling for an alternative venue for a fixture already delayed because of Cork’s dual player complication.

As the LGFA explained, the semi-final was originally fixed for Semple Stadium last Saturday.

"The significant knock-on effect in accommodating Cork was the sourcing of a new venue for the game, and numerous other logistical implications," a statement outlined.

The Gaelic Grounds was identified, but Limerick had told them last Thursday that this wouldn’t be available in the event that Limerick defeated Galway. Which the favourites duly did.

The big picture issue in all of this is that ladies football, and camogie too, are tenants effectively beholden to a separate organisation.

The LGFA doesn't own any of these county grounds and so is totally reliant on the GAA's constituent units – county boards and clubs – for venues in which to play its games.

And tenants will always have to take their place in the queue.