Own goal and missed penalty cost Ireland as Euro hopes suffer major blow in Kiev

Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland reacts at the full-time whistle, as Ukraine players celebrate, following the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Qualifier match at the Obolon Arena in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland’s women spent the entire week claiming that they wanted to write no more hard luck stories.

Instead, after being handed the perfect script, they confounded their own expectations by producing another chapter of despair.

Except this time they were authors of their own downfall.

It now seems likely that Ukraine, rather than Ireland, will advance to a play-off for the European Championships in 2022.

Ireland will be bitter because they were better. But the picture of the scoreboard tells its own grim tale.

Now Ukraine just need to win two games against minnows Montenegro and Greece to confirm second-place; Ireland did drop points in Greece so anything is possible.

If Ukraine do get their expected two wins, Ireland must beat Germany in December, which would require a footballing miracle.

Tonight they didn’t need a miracle, or even luck. Rather, they lacked composure, diligence and clinical execution.

An appalling defensive lapse in the first-half led to a catastrophic own-goal, as Aine O’Gorman’s interception sped past a flat-footed goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Handed the chance to strike back, captain Katie McCabe thundered a penalty kick off the cross bar.

They would have numerous chances – and spurn them all – while Ukraine rarely threatened, although they grew in strength as the game wore on, while Ireland visibly wilted.

Their tears at the end betrayed their feelings that they have blown their chances and, for some, like the outstanding midfielder Denise O’Sullivan, the opportunity to display her obvious class and ability.

For much of the piece, it seemed that only one result was possible.

Ireland had been aggressive from the off, forcing two free-kicks off the ball and on it three times in the first three minutes producing corners with attacks down either wing in a confident opening.

That feeling might have been boosted by some diffidence in the home defence, who had conceded their goalkeeper due to Covid-19 concerns before the kick-off in one of a number of late changes forced upon the home side.

For her part, Vera Pauw omitted Niamh Fahey from her side, with Harriet Scott coming in at full-back to allow Diane Caldwell to revert to her usual centre-back partnership with Louise Quinn, while Heather Payne came in for Leanne Kiernan.

Brosnan replaced the injured Marie Hourihan in goal but had a mostly watching brief as her side dominated the opening exchanges, their first real effort on goal blasted over from Harriet Scott in the tenth minute.

Ukraine were under pressure, even on their rare sorties forward, an attacking free-kick cleared from Ireland released Rianna Jarrett clear on goal and Iryna Saninia, earning just her second cap, had to scamper outside her area to clear the danger.

Key defender Lyubov Shmatko was carded for a foul on gifted play-maker Denise O’Sullivan as Ukraine coughed up possession yet again.

Captain Katie McCabe almost replicated a similar effort from the 3-2 win in Dublin against Ukraine in Dublin last year by smacking the crossbar from the free-kick.

Ukraine demonstrated their danger, though, with a decent attack down the right and Aine O’Gorman was forced to head clear after a decent cross into the area.

But Ireland were comfortable until calamity struck in the 25th minute, almost at the precise moment Ukraine had first established their first forward pressure of the match.

As Aine O’Gorman intercepted a Ukrainian attack, her attempted deflection towards the goal on her weakest side caught out her flat-footed goalkeeper Brosnan and the ball drifted agonisingly over the line.

It was an appalling goal to concede and O’Gorman’s intervention deserved more than her goalkeeper’s indecision, particularly as Ireland had been dictating the game.

Ukraine were naturally buoyant and Kozlova tried her look for range as the Ukranians started committing bodies forward and the Irish imperceptibly retreated, still stunned by the catastrophic concession.

This team has developed resilience though – they coughed up a 2-0 lead with poor defensive errors in Dublin against the same opposition – and they slowly re-gathered their composure on a plodding surface with some slicker passing patterns of play.

Their encouragement was almost immediate but not their reward as McCabe again smacked the woodwork – but this time from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Again Shmatko scythed down O’Sullivan after a neat switch of play from Jarrett to captain McCabe had found the Corkonian who was bearing down on goal before being crumpled to the deck.

The Croatian referee refused to dish out the ultimate punishment of a second yellow card; sadly for McCabe, the Arsenal woman, who scored a stunning free-kick for Arsenal last weekend, couldn’t punish Ukraine either.

Ireland were unbowed, resuming their dominance of territory and possession without creating any clear-cut chances as half-time approached.

Frustration lingered though and Caldwell’s emerged with an over-exuberant elbow to the head of Yana Kalinina but the Dubliner recovered to make two crucial interventions as Ireland struggled to cope with the resultant set-piece.

Ireland finished the half on a high, albeit another missed chance from a slick counter.

Jarrett, always alive on the shoulders of the yellow-walled defence, was put through by Heather Payne’s wonderful out to in pass.

After holding off Darya Kravets, Jarrett did well to control the bobbling ball but when the shot came, it was on her weaker foot and though it beat the scrambling keeper, a scrambling defender managed to clear the ball off the line.

As with the reverse fixture in Dublin and the recent 3-0 defeat in Germany, Pauw’s half-time rallying and tactical call would be crucial; Ireland eased back into familiar control with O’Sullivan becoming increasingly influential while Ruehsa Littlejohn was proving a handful to a series of markers.

Like her opposite number, Caldwell flirted with a red card when flooring the young goalkeeper.

Ireland were still creating chances; O’Sullivan jinking down the right wing before setting up Jarrett; this time the Wexford girl’s shot was hard and true on her right foot but sadly straight at the keeper.

Ireland were mixing their play well; Sanina remained vulnerable under the high ball and she continued to flap while the visitors’ probing on the floor remained consistent if not always accurate.

Ganna Vornina, a half-time substitute, was in such a defensive flap that her manager whipped her off with more than 20 minutes left, fearful that her yellow card might turn red or her difficulty in containing Heather Payne lead to an equaliser.

Ireland were beginning to assess their options too; with the conversion of chances now gaining time-enhanced urgency compared to merely creating them.

Another McCabe free-kick fell wanly into Sanina’s grateful arms as the minutes ticked down on Ireland’s qualification hopes.

The home side were content to break up the game and they were succeeding, too as proceedings became much more fractured as Ireland’s composure disintegrated.

Pauw eventually made a double switch with four minutes of normal time, sending on Kilkenny youngster Ellen Molloy for her first cap alongside Cologne-based Amber Barrett, who had scored three times in her last three games.

How her country needed one from her now. Or from anyone.

As Ireland went to three at the back, they flooded players forward in search of the elusive goal; Louise Quinn left her defensive post to head over McCabe’s cross as she acted as a de facto strike partner for Molloy.

They didn’t get another chance on this night. Barring an unlikely sequence of results, it might be some time before they get another one like it.

TEAMS -

Ukraine - Sanina;, Filenko; Kravets, Pantsulaya (Voronina HT (Petrik 70)), Shmatko; Boychenko (Malaykhova 90), Andruschchak, Khmich, Kozlova (Ganna 90); Apnaschenko; Kalnina (Kunina HT).

Ireland - Brosnan; Scott (Molloy 86), Quinn, Caldwell, O’Gorman; Payne, Connolly, Littlejohn, O’Sullivan, Mccabe; Jarrett (Barrett 86).

Ref - Ivana Martinčić (CRO)

