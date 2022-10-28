Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions secure top two finish with emphatic win over Collingwood

Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions had an emphatic win over Collingwood, 55-10, earlier on Friday in the 10th and final round of AFLW ties, a result which leaves them clear at the top of the table ahead of Melbourne, who play tomorrow.

The Lions had to resist a fierce Magpies challenge in the opening two quarters, with the Irish pair Aisling Sheridan and Sarah Rowe both having 13 disposals (possessions) for the losing side.

O’Dwyer, the former Tipperary camogie and gaelic football star, had 11 disposals in the 8.7 to 1.4 win which means the Lions are guaranteed to finish in the top two and await their qualifying final opponent for next week.

Collingwood will have to settle for fifth, sixth or seventh and face an elimination final.

The final round of matches this weekend will decide who makes the top eight qualifying teams who will compete over four weeks - gradually whittled down two two contestants for the Grand Final at the end of November.

In another of Friday’s matches, Western Bulldogs had a 34-31 (5.4 to 4.7) win over Carlton at Ikon Park. Ellie Blackburn saved the Bulldogs season, securing her side's second-ever finals berth with a late goal.

Sinead Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin are both included in the Melbourne side hosting the West Coast Eagles tomorrow when they will be warmly fancied to win and go level on points at the summit with Brisbane.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy has been named in the Eagles team for the tie at Casey Fields.

In other ties, St Kilda face Adelaide Crows, Geelong Cats host Sydney Swans and Fremantle play Hawthorn Hawks.

Down’s Clara Fitzpatrick has been recalled for St Kilda’s match against the Crows, having missed the past two weeks with a knee injury.

St Kilda are currently positioned 11th on the table. Third-placed Crows include Mayo’s Niamh Kelly but Ailish Considine of Clare remains on the injured list.

Their club has already qualified for the upcoming finals series, which has a top-eight format for the first time since the competition started in 2017.

Geelong are heading for a first AFLW finals series since 2019 as they prepare to host league newcomers Sydney at GMHBA Stadium tomorrow.

With a spot in the finals all but guaranteed and a potential home final beckoning, the Cats may have Rachel Kearns available after her surprisingly quick progress in recovering from a shoulder injury.

Amy Mulholland (Armagh) is not named in Freemantle's team while Meath’s Orlagh Lally is finished for the season with a shoulder injury but Leitrim’s Aine Tighe is in contention for selection. They lay in 15th position.

Opponents Hawthorn include Aileen Gilroy (Mayo) and Aine McDonagh (Galway) for tomorrow’s tie.

On Sunday the round concludes with Port Adelaide meeting Essendon, North Melbourne Kangaroos against Richmond and GWS Giants pitted against Gold Coast Suns.