Orla O'Dwyer goal helps Brisbane Lions into AFLW Grand Final with Adelaide Crows

Orla O'Dwyer, pictured in action for Tipperary back in 2019, scored in Brisbane Lions' AFLW semi-final win over Collingwood

A goal from Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer helped the Brisbane Lions secure a place in next Saturday’s AFLW Grand final.

The Lions beat Collingwood by four points 45 (7-3)-41 (6-5) in a tense semi-final played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The defeated semi-finalists featured Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan and Sarah Rowe from Mayo.

The latter was very unlucky not to notch a goal – which is worth six points. The oval ball hopped inches from the goal line but bounced away from the danger zone and the chance was lost.

The lead changed several times before the home side squeezed through.

In the other preliminary final the Adelaide Crows comfortably beat the Melbourne Demons 33 (5-3)-19 (1-9). They will host next weekend’s decider. Clare’s Ailish Considine was an emergency reserve on the Crows’ squad.

Dublin All-Ireland winners Lauren Magee, Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick were on the Demons roster this season, but the latter missed the game due to a hamstring injury

Apart from scoring a goal O’Dwyer had 11 disposals while Sarah Rowe had seven disposals.

The Crows are chasing their third AFLW title while Brisbane are hoping it will be a case of third time lucky in the Grand Final.

They lost to Adelaide in the inaugural AFLW Grand Final in 2017 and to the Western Bulldogs the following year.

Adelaide have been the dominant team in the competition this season and finished the preliminary home-and-away league as table toppers.

As well as their 2017 win they were also triumphant in 2019. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic no Grand Final was played last year.

Read More

A dual footballer and camogie player in her native Tipperary Orla O’Dwyer, featured on the winning Premier team in the 2017 and 2019 All-Ireland intermediate women’s finals

A native of Boherlahan her father Brian won a Tipperary county hurling championship medal with Boherlahan-Dualla in 1996 and played underage at county level.

Online Editors