No place for Stephanie Roche as Vera Pauw names Ireland squad for crucial Ukraine qualifier

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named her squad for the vital Euro 2021 qualifier against Ukraine. Photo by Lukas Schulze/Sportsfile

IRISH goalkeeper Marie Hourihan will miss Ireland’s crucial Euro 2021 qualifier in Ukraine next Friday after dislocating her finger.

Coach Vera Pauw has also again dropped former FIFA Puskas Goal of the year winner Stephanie Roche from her squad.

Roche’s Peamount United club colleague Claire Walsh, Shelbourne pair Isibeal Atkinson and Jessica Ziu and Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University) will remain on stand-by but as of now are not required for the build-up.

While a point can secure a play-off, Ireland, still buoyant despite their first defeat in the group to runaway leaders Germany last time out, will be keen to match Pauw’s debut victory in Tallaght, as there are three automatic berths available for the best-placed runners-up.

Group leaders Germany have already confirmed their superiority in the pool after beating Ireland 3-0 last month and they will visit Dublin on December 1 to conclude their qualification campaign.

Ireland will hope by then theirs is still ongoing after their trip to the Obolon Stadium in Kiev.

Their efforts will be helped by the fact that they are returning to same base in Duisburg which served as their HQ for the German game last month.

Ukraine trail the Irish by seven points but have a game in hand and they were fiendishly tricky in the reverse fixture last year but Ireland are a team with firmer resolve now, and a more coherent pattern of play.

The game will be broadcast live on RTE2, which will continue coverage of the team's qualifying campaign from when it first started in September 2019.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge).

Online Editors