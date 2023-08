The Ireland women's 4x400m relay team, from left, Sophie Becker, Kelly McGrory, Roisin Harrison and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate after qualifying for the final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Few expected this, but for Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, Kelly McGrory and Sharlene Mawdsley, that made this shock result all the sweeter. Without the services of individual star Rhasidat Adeleke, the Irish women’s 4x400m team pulled off a massive upset to reach the World Championships final in Budapest, clocking 3:26.18 to finish fourth in their heat and advance on time.