Niamh Fahey to join Ireland’s hundred club in Wednesday’s Pinatar Cup opener against Poland

Republic of Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw and FAI President Gerry McAnaney present Niamh Fahey with a special gold cap to recognise 100 appearances

Niamh Fahey will make her 100th appearance for the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team when they take on Poland in their Pinatar Cup opener on Wednesday afternoon.

The Galway native was presented with a special gold cap by FAI President Gerry McAnaney and Manager Vera Pauw this evening as the team prepare for the game in La Manga, Spain.

Having made her senior debut in 2007, Fahey is now set to become just the fourth female player in Ireland's history to become a centurion, following behind Emma Byrne (134), Áine O’Gorman (111) and Ciara Grant (105).

Ireland go into their tournament opener hopeful of continuing their good run of form, their last outing being the record 11-0 win over Georgia.

Shelbourne's Chloe Mustaki has been called up to replace Niamh Farrelly and is one of three uncapped players in the squad, alomgside Megan Walsh and Abbie Larkin.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

2022 Pinatar Cup Fixtures

16 February

Match A1 | Wales v Scotland, Pinatar Arena, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

Match A2 | Slovakia v Belgium, Pinatar Arena, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

Match B1 | Republic of Ireland v Poland, La Manga, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

Match B2 | Hungary v Russia, La Manga, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

19 February

A3 | Winner A1 v Winner A2, Pinatar Arena, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

A4 | Runner-up A2 v Runner-up A1, Pinatar Arena, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

B3 | Winner B2 v Winner B1, La Manga, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

B4 | Runner-up B2 v Runner-up B1, La Manga, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

22 February

Final | Winner A3 v Winner B3, Pinatar Arena, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

3rd Place | Runner-up A3 v Runner-up B3, La Manga, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

5th Place | Winner A4 v Winner B4, Pinatar Arena, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

7th Place | Runner-up A4 v Runner-up B4, La Manga, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

*Republic of Ireland and Slovakia will not play each other due to being in the same FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying group