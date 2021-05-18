Niamh Briggs appointed head coach of UL Bohemians' women's team

Former Ireland captain Niamh Briggs has been appointed as head coach of the UL Bohemians women's team ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Briggs previously played with Bohs, but in more recent years, has been making her way in the coaching world, having been hampered by injury in the latter part of her playing career.

The 36-year-old, who won 62 caps for Ireland, takes over from her ex-Ireland team-mate Fiona Hayes.

Briggs enjoyed huge success as a player, having played a key role in Ireland winning the Grand Slam in 2013, before she captained her country to the Six Nations title two years later.

Since turning her attention to coaching, Briggs has been working with Bohs and with Munster as technical skills coach with the province's U-18 women’s squad.

“We’re thrilled that Niamh has accepted our offer to become Head Coach,” Bohs' director of rugby Cathal Sheridan said.

“Niamh is a household name in Irish sport, she has one of the best rugby brains around, and we are very fortunate to have her overseeing the next generation of players through the club.

“Obviously her experience on and off the pitch at the pinnacle of Irish Rugby over the last decade speaks for itself, but the most exciting part for us is her vision on where she wants to bring us to in the next few years.”

Read More

Briggs won six All-Ireland League titles as a player with the Limerick club, while also representing Munster and Ireland.

The Waterford native will now take on her first head coach role, as she looks to build ahead of an expanded 10 team Energia Women’s All-Ireland League for the 2021/2022 season.