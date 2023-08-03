‘Never in our wildest dreams did we think this was possible’ – fans welcome Girls in Green home from Women’s World Cup

Manager Vera Pauw during a Republic of Ireland homecoming event on O'Connell Street in Dublin following the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

An excited young girl on O'Connell Street today at the homecoming event for the Irish Women's Football Team. Photograph: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

In a breathtaking display of vibrant green, Ireland jerseys and tricolour flags, Dublin’s O’Connell Street witnessed an unforgettable homecoming for the Girls in Green that left the hearts of young children, families and fans brimming with pride.

After taking part in the biggest tournament in football, the Republic of Ireland’s women's team came back home from the Fifa Women’s World Cup as winners in the eyes of thousands of people.

Although the Girls in Green are out after their first ever trip to the international tournament following losses to Australia and Canada, with a final 0-0 draw with Nigeria, the streets of the capital came alive with much needed joy as adoring fans celebrated their special moment.

The crowd erupted when captain Katie McCabe walked across the stage, saying it was an honour to lead the team.

Katie McCabe poses for a photograph with supporters during the homecoming event on O'Connell Street following the FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

McCabe, who gave Ireland its first ever goal at a major tournament said: "Never in all of our wildest dreams did we think this would be possible, to be stood here on O'Connell Street as a team, coming back from a World Cup with all the support, it's absolutely incredible, honestly.”

When asked if she had meant to score when she took the corner kick against Canada, McCabe said: "No, that was meant for Louise Quinn's head, to be fair. But I was delighted to see it go in."

Manager Vera Pauw jumped for joy across the stage as the crowd chanted her name.

Amber Barrett sang a rendition of The Wild Rover, with the crowd joining in. The players waved to young fans, as Ireland flags fluttered everywhere in an unforgettable spirit of togetherness.

One aspiring footballer from Dublin - Kate (12) was among the young fans who expressed her pride with smiles and cheerful chatter.

“I’m just really proud of them even though they didn’t make it though, they still did absolutely amazing. Being from Ireland, it makes me really proud to see that,” Kate said.

Louise from Tallaght brought her two daughters Nina (8) and Alice (7) to watch the homecoming.

“For young girls, you have to see it if you want to be it,” Louise said.

“My young girls now want to play football.”

Aspiring footballers Ellie Young, 19, and Kelly Snow, 17, hold up an Irish tricolour flag signed by captain Katie McCabe (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

As the evening drew to a close, the jubilant crowd dispersed, each carrying a piece of the magical homecoming with them.

The event had painted the town in hues of love, unity, and nostalgia, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to attend.

The reactions and the memories made during this joyous gathering will be forever cherished, serving as a constant reminder that history was made by the Girls in Green.

Despite their defeat, fans were proud of the women for qualifying for the tournament for the first time in Ireland's history, and for inspiring the next generation of footballers.