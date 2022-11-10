| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My love-hate relationship with the sport is enduring, but my dad might have another dilemma if we win again

Vikki Wall

AFLW Diary

Vikki Wall (right) and Sarah Rowe (second from right) with their fathers Expand

Close

Vikki Wall (right) and Sarah Rowe (second from right) with their fathers

Vikki Wall (right) and Sarah Rowe (second from right) with their fathers

Vikki Wall (right) and Sarah Rowe (second from right) with their fathers

I wouldn’t say I’m a home bird, but I have a great relationship with my family.

Distance makes the heart grow fonder and all that. It’s definitely given me a better appreciation for what I have.

Most Watched

Privacy