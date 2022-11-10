I wouldn’t say I’m a home bird, but I have a great relationship with my family.

Distance makes the heart grow fonder and all that. It’s definitely given me a better appreciation for what I have.

My dad, Tom, is visiting at the moment – unfortunately, my mam, Caroline, couldn’t join him due to her work commitments as a teacher.

It’s been so nice to have him around. It’s a pleasant change to see a familiar Irish face at matches and have someone to fill me in on what’s really going on at home.

Keeping in touch with people in Ireland is difficult. The time zone is one obstacle, but beyond that, as good as technology is, it’s hard to match the genuine warmth of face-to-face interactions.

Not all of the discussions have to be profound, either. We were with Sarah Rowe and her dad Alan for about three hours on Wednesday – it’s been a busy time for visitors – and the majority of that was spent chatting absolute manure. That can be good for the soul too.

I couldn’t help but reminisce last weekend after we fell over the line, 16-14, in our elimination final at Geelong. It was a scrappy, tense affair and we were probably lucky to win. One for the purists, as they say.

It certainly wasn’t a match to showcase the best of the sport to a Gaelic football obsessive from Co Meath anyway.

Expand Close Vikki Wall celebrates with her dad Tom after North Melbourne's elimination final win over Geelong. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vikki Wall celebrates with her dad Tom after North Melbourne's elimination final win over Geelong.

As has largely been the case over the years, through wins, losses or draws – from dull low-key affairs to thrilling main-stage events – my dad was there to greet me afterwards.

While the team boarded the bus for the hour’s drive back to Melbourne, I went in the car with my dad instead. Like the good old days. It was a warming sense of home away from home.

He was supposed to head back to Ireland today, but he’s kicked the return flight on until Monday so he can make our semi-final (which is actually the last-six stage, similar to an All-Ireland hurling quarter-final) against Richmond on Saturday (from 2.40am Irish time).

He’s already under pressure to reveal his plans if we beat the Tigers and set up a preliminary final against Melbourne Demons next weekend . . . who knows, Dad might be an Australian Rules convert himself by then. There was such a sense of relief after the Geelong victory.

As someone fresh in the door, I probably didn’t appreciate the mental scars left by some underwhelming finals performances by North Melbourne in recent seasons.

I was delighted we got the job done in my first knockout game here, but I’d be lying if I said the elation matched winning with Dunboyne or Meath.

Some of that may have been because it was such a frustrating game to play. Geelong set up narrowly and force you to operate within their dimensions, so it can be hard to build fluency in attack.

My love-hate relationship with the sport is enduring. Some weeks, when things click, it’s amazing. Other times, you’re drained from having to think your way through everything, exhausted from fighting against your instincts so that you stay within the game’s strict structures.

Sometimes you might see a team-mate free in space, but the directive is to kick possession to a contest down the wing. There’s a reason why, but it doesn’t mean I agree. I know dad has my back on this, at least!

But I’m learning a new sport. I need to respect that I’m the apprentice here. At least my opinions are given airtime; they welcome my different perspective. If only my sarcasm was treated the same way . . .

Sport rarely gives you a second chance, but that’s exactly what we have on Saturday.

We drew with Richmond in our last regular-season game two weeks ago when we should have won with room to spare. We kicked it away. I was responsible for two howlers in our unhealthy wide count, which meant we finished the season eighth rather than fourth.

That made our finals journey a bit more precarious, but we’re essentially back on track now – and we have a point to make. And that’s how I operate best.

I’ve realised since moving here that positive feedback doesn’t suit my mentality. Maybe it’s just the GAA way. I love being written off and proving people wrong.

Hopefully, this won’t be my last player diary for the season. If you hear from me again, it will probably be ahead of a Grand Final appearance.

That would definitely give my dad something else to think about.