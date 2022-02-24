My family can finally visit – now I need to ensure we’re in the finals when they get here

What are the chances? Two years in a row, trailing Melbourne at the final siren by a couple of points – having led early on – but our forward Greta Bodey has the ball in her hands and a chance to snatch victory at the death from 50 metres out.

Unfortunately, her kick again fell short on Monday night, just like last year, and we were left to digest another painful defeat to the Demons.

But if those uncanny coincidences keep repeating we’ll be happy enough come the end of the campaign.

We lost two regular-season games in 2021 – to Melbourne and Adelaide Crows – before going on to win the Grand Final last April.

So far in this campaign we have won five from seven, losing to – you guessed it – Melbourne and Adelaide, so there are enough positive signs around for a timely pick-me-up.

It was a shame to end a positive block of games on such a sour note, particularly as it was a special occasion for me as my 25th AFLW game.

The Melbourne clash was our fourth outing in 16 days and we had won the previously three on the bounce, 35-11 at home to Collingwood and 31-26 at St Kilda before producing a club-record 85-16 victory against Queensland rivals the Gold Coast Suns last Thursday.

We were flying heading into Monday night’s game on the back of the Suns success, and, leading 22-0 at one stage against Melbourne, it looked like that form would continue this week and leave us breathing down the necks of the league leaders.

I think the previous two weeks of matches finally caught up with us. Funnily enough, the bodies held up pretty well but mental fatigue seemed to set in in the last two quarters against Melbourne; our decision-making dipped and we started making uncharacteristic errors with the ball.

But all is not lost. We are fifth in the table and the top six make the finals.

All four teams ahead of us – Adelaide, Fremantle, Melbourne and North Melbourne – are just four points, the equivalent of one win, away. And they are all playing each other this weekend, so if we can finish the season with three successive victories we should be able to improve our position.

First of all we need to ensure we qualify for the finals with a top-six finish, and one more victory will probably guarantee it.

I have a bit more at stake than usual too. Now that Australia has finally reopened its borders to international travellers I have organised for my parents, Brian and Mary, and sister, Áine, to come out next month if we reach the last four of the competition.

As great as it was to win the grand final last season, it was tough going through all the celebrations with team-mates who were surrounded by their families. I know it was hard on my parents too; they’ve always been my No 1 supporters, getting up in the middle of the night to watch my AFLW matches.

We usually don’t get our phones back from the club for about an hour after our games, once we are fed and recovered properly. And the first thing I always do is ring home – I’m the eldest of four – for some post-match analysis.

They mightn’t understand the rules completely yet but it’s always nice to hear what they thought of the game.

Sometimes, particularly during the pandemic, it feels like I’m living this life in a different realm to my roots in the south Tipperary countryside.

So to get my nearest and dearest out here, ideally for the biggest match (hopefully matches if we get back to the grand final) would be really special. And I’m sure they’d appreciate watching me play at a reasonable time of the day.

Mum and Dad haven’t been back to Australia since they packed up their life in Sydney and headed home for Ireland in 1999 with a one-year-old me in tow.

They never made it up to Brisbane during their three years Down Under either, and I know everyone in the club here is mad to meet them.

So fingers crossed we can fulfil our part of the bargain and keep our season going until this time next month.

The first step towards that would be defeating West Coast Eagles in Perth on Sunday (6.10am Irish time).

We fly out tomorrow morning and back the following night. We’re all staying in single rooms and only allowed to leave the hotel for match-related activities, so it will be a brief reminder of the those torturous days in hotel quarantine.

But that’s just the nature of the different rules across the various states over here.

And from our perspective it will be all worthwhile if we leave Western Australia with four points and the licence to really start focusing on AFLW title defence.

⬤ Orla O’Dwyer is one of 14 Irish women competing in the AFLW, and the Brisbane Lions star – along with Sarah Rowe (Collingwood) and Cora Staunton (GWS Giants) – is reporting back on life Down Under for the ‘Irish Independent’ and independent.ie throughout the campaign