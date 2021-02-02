‘My childhood dream I can’t believe it’ – Ireland international Izzy Atkinson completes move to Celtic

Ireland international Izzy Atkinson says it's a "childhood dream" to sign for Celtic, following her move from Shelbourne.

The 19-year-old has been at Shels since 2017 but Celtic moved to bring in the versatile Dubliner as the Scottish women's league, on hold since December, awaits the green light to restart.

"My childhood dream I can’t believe it.. Over the moon to have signed my first professional contract! Makes it even more special to be at this club. Absolutely buzzinggg," Atkinson said on twitter.

Read More

Online Editors