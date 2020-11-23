Megan Campbell returns to Ireland squad for Euro 2022 qualifier against Germany

Megan Campbell returns to the Ireland squad for the European Championships qualifier against Germany. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell returns to the Irish squad for the first time in over a year for next week's Euro 2022 qualifier in Tallaght against Germany after making a comeback from long-term injury.

The City ace last featured for Ireland in the 3-2 win over Ukraine in October 2019 but defeat to the same outfit last time around means her side face only an outside chance of making the play-offs for the 2022 UEFA European Championships.

Injury rules out midfielder Megan Connolly, while Hayley Nolan and Alli Murphy are considered close contacts following a Covid-19 case at London City Lionesses and Kyra Carusa is unable to travel into Ireland due to COVID protocols in Denmark.

Defensive duo of Louise Quinn and Harriet Scott are due to link up with the squad this week.

Germany have already been confirmed as Group I winners, which means that the runner-up spot and a qualifying play-off is now between second-placed Ireland (13 points) and third-placed Ukraine (12 points).

On December 1, Ireland will host Germany while Ukraine play Montenegro. Pauw's team currently hold a better goal difference so they need to equal or better Ukraine's result in order to seal second spot.

Republic of Ireland squad (v Germany)

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion)

