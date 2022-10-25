Manchester City to change female shorts colour from white next season due to period concerns

Manchester City will change the colour of the shorts on their women's kits from the 2023-24 season due to players' concerns about wearing white while on their periods.

In the last few weeks both West Brom and Stoke have announced a switch to navy and red shorts respectively for their women's teams, following consultation with the squads.

City boss Gareth Taylor spoke last week about how the issue should be looked into and now his club have announced the change after player feedback.

A statement from Puma and Manchester City said: "Puma and Manchester City take pride in working closely with our players to support them and create the best possible environment for them to feel comfortable and perform at their highest level.

"As a result of player feedback and the underlying topic of women wanting to move away from wearing white shorts while on their periods, we have decided to implement changes to the products we offer to our female players.

"Starting from the 2023/24 season, we will not be providing white shorts to our female athletes. We will always provide an alternative for our home, away and third kits to solve the issue highlighted by women across all sports."