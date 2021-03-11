Louise Quinn's Champions League dream comes to an end as Man City sweep aside Fiorentina

Louise Quinn's Champions League dream has ended as her Fiorentina side were brushed aside by Manchester City, who moved into the quarter finals.

Fiorentina had it all to do in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, having lost 3-0 away to City in the first leg, but the English side romped home in the second leg, winning 5-0 on the day and 8-0 on aggregate as Quinn and her fellow defenders in the Italian side's lineup could only look on.

There was some Irish interest in the winners of the tie as City's assistant manager is Dubliner Alan Mahon while international Megan Campbell is on the books, though currently injured.

“I thought the way we managed the game from the first to the last minute was excellent,” City manager Gareth Taylor said.

“We scored some good goals, made some great decisions around the edge of the box and all the players contributed."

