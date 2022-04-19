‘Losing Sam is the equivalent of losing the five Sevens backs’ – Greg McWilliams rues loss of second-row Monaghan

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams has claimed that losing second-row sensation Sam Monaghan is equivalent to the absence of his star Sevens’ back-line stars as his devastated side prepare to visit World Cup favourites England this weekend.

The Wasps’ star has a calf injury and, though she may be available for the concluding Six Nations championship game against Scotland in Belfast, the player nicknamed “Sonny Bill Monaghan” will be sorely missed as McWilliams must dramatically re-jig a side that claimed their only win this season against Italy last time out.

“In my opinion she's a very different person to the person I met out in Wasps in February. She's grown so much into the role and loves the fact she has more responsibility,” he said.

“An important part of the program is that you bring your own personality in and you feel you can be yourself and add value, she's world class. She's somebody who is improved game on game, she got injured on Saturday.

“You're losing Sam, who's is the equivalent of losing the five Sevens backs who have gone, they're on a par in terms of what she's beginning to develop. You just move on now, it's about coming up with a plan that works around her absence.”

Ireland will be without their professional players against the most professional outfit in world rugby - Beibhinn Parsons, Stacey Flood, Lucy Mulhall, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Anna McGann, and Brittany Hogan all departing to prepare for the Langford Sevens.

Aoife Wafer, the 19-year-old back-rower who debuted against Italy, is also out of the rest of the tournament with a hamstring problem but coach McWilliams remains defiant despite facing a side seeking their 22nd successive win.

“We had a day-camp on Saturday that went well, the new girls came in and we trained against Barnhall U20s who were a good side, big people. We did some unit work against them, team unit defence and attack,” he said.

“I always dream of the bigger picture, were you want to be known for the rugby you play, not the results you get. It's not defeatist in any way.

“We have a massive challenge, we'll be missing 10 players who more than likely would be in your starting 23 but in these times you get to see the rest of your squad and test the wider group.

“A lot of people will have been patiently waiting, a lot will think they should have got an opportunity before now, and you prepare them as best you can. You have a plan that's very simple like you do with any game and hope the players can integrate into that plan.

“We don't have a huge amount of prep time, we're playing against a team of professionals, but we're still going out there believing in what we do, and hopefully we can stick to it.”