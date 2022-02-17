‘Liverpool were incredible to get me back onto the pitch’ – Megan Campbell determined to put career fears behind her

IRELAND international Megan Campbell has hailed her club, Liverpool, for all they did in getting her career back on track after a serious injury almost forced the Drogheda native to quit the game.

And as she prepares for another chapter in her international career this week, Campbell claims that the standards in the international squad have made a massive leap during her absence of two and a half years.

Campbell (28) is in Spain with Vera Pauw's squad for the invitational Pinatar Cup, Ireland beginning well with a 2-1 win over Poland, which set up a semi-final on Saturday against Russia. Due to injury, she has not played for the national team since October 2019, the very start of Pauw's reign as manager.

She watched the Poland win from the bench but hopes to feature against Russia and is optimistic on what she has seen so far from the girls in green.

"To start off this tournament with a win, against Poland who are ranked above us in FIFA by a lot and within Europe by one, it's great to see how far the team have come but it also gives us confidence to know that when we play against the higher-seeded teams that we are well able to hold our own," she says.

"My aim is to be available for the game on Saturday, I am working with Vera, the squad and the staff to make sure I am in the best position for that, it's been a long process and it's not easy when you go from club to international as well. To do that on the back of a long-term injury, it's even harder so I am trying to manage my load but fingers crossed I get some minutes on Saturday."

Campbell had long spells out of the game with injury and admits it was some hard times, where the thought of a life outside of the game was in her mind, as the Anfield club played a big part in her revival.

"I'm not gonna lie and say that those those thoughts didn't go through my mind - some days they still do when I when I'm struggling. But I think at the end of the day, I don't want my body to be the reason why I stop, and I've always said that," she says.

"I want to be the one to choose when I want to finish my career. I know that means managing now that I'm older and I've had a few injuries but yeah, hopefully it's on my terms when I do finish. I'm Irish at the end of the day, you don't give in easy, you don't pack things in and you always fight. I'm going to do that for as long as I can.

"Missing football has been probably the hardest thing. I say this a lot - mentally, it's more challenging than physically. Physically, I'm an athlete, I love training and stuff like that but it's when you're missing out on the integration with your team-mates, integration with away trips, trips with the national team and yeah, that's probably the hardest part for me," she added.

"But to be back in training, Liverpool were incredible with me to get me back onto the pitch as quick as they could and in the best shape they could. Just to be back on the ball again and to be back with a smile on my face, enjoying my football has been probably the best thing about it.

"I obviously now have to manage my load and it's getting used to that. Obviously the older I get, the body's getting older as well. Hopefully I can continue for a bit."

Campbell says that her move to Liverpool has revitalised her whole career. "For me, 100% it's the best squad I've ever been a part of in terms of the togetherness, in terms of everybody wanting each other to do well and succeed on and off the pitch," says the former West Ham player.

"I say to the girls, I go in there and I leave feeling more energised than when I've gone in. Normally you wouldn't be like that because you're leaving training tired, but I can't wait to get into training in the mornings and I love travel days, I love being in and around the squad.

"It's definitely the best environment for me, and it was the best decision that I could have made probably in my career going forward. I'm quite fortunate to be around a good squad, a good group of players but also good staff in Matt [Beard, manager] and the rest who have really looked after me."

Campbell, who did a stint in TV punditry during her injury-enforced absence, says she sees a new intensity in the national team now.

"The professionalism within the girls has always been there in terms of fitness, the drive to be as good as possible when you come into camp with your national squad, but technically and tactically the girls are very far ahead now, compared to when I was in last," she added.

"The younger ones coming up, the confidence to be on the ball when you are under pressure, that's not really known to us previous to now. It's good for the girls to be able to see that, even if you come up against good opposition you can still play through it, we stick to the principles that Vera has instilled in us, be confident and you are taking risks but it's risk v reward and if the reward comes off, you win games."