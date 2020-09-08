Leona Maguire celebrates breaking down of barriers as 20x20 campaign launches final phase

Leona Maguire believes women's sport is heading for a bright new era as golf smashes the gender barrier and some of the game's most exclusive venues open their doors to the women's game.

"A few years ago, hosting a Women's British Open at Muirfield would have been unheard of," said Leona, who is an Official Ambassador for the multi-award-winning, 20x20 Women in Sport Campaign, whose final chapter, 'The Future for Women in Sport: Choose What's Next', was announced on Tuesday.

"Just last week we read about the Brazil women's soccer team getting equal pay, which is massive. But's it's also massive that we just played at Royal Troon and the next five AIG Women's Open will be played at Carnoustie, Muirfield, Walton Heath, the Old Course at St Andrews and Royal Porthcawl.

"My caddie didn't know that women weren't allowed in the clubhouse at Troon a few years ago. He was flabbergasted that it was ever a thing. So it's nice to see they are getting rid of those archaic traditions and moving with the times.

"If you have bodies like the R&A giving Muirfield and Troon an ultimatum saying you either let ladies play or you don't get a British Open, that's making a pretty strong statement. And then for Royal Troon to actually host a Women's Open themselves is a pretty big U-turn."

Leona is looking forward to the final stage of the 20x20 campaign, which was promoted in partnership with KPMG to get 20 percent more media coverage of women in sport, 20 per cent more female participation and 20 percent more attendance at women's events by 2020.

"I think the whole 20x20 campaign has been fantastic because it really has helped to create more awareness of women in sport and there's been huge momentum and a great buzz right from the start," said Leona, who is competing with Banbridge amateur Olivia Mehaffey and Jordanstown's Stephanie Meadow in the second women's Major of the season, the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills in California.

The closing message from the 20x20 movement highlights the choice that society has for what happens from here for women in sport and calls on everyone involved to ask questions of themselves and society and shape how that future plays out.

Fronted by 20x20 and KPMG ambassadors, Maguire and Dublin LGFA star, Sinéad Aherne, it features an 11-minute YouTube documentary, The Long Road - examining where Irish women's sport has come from down through the years.

