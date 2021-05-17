Ireland international Megan Campbell says she's ready for a new challenge after she ended her time at Manchester City.

Campbell (27) has been at City for five seasons but the club confirmed her current deal would not be renewed when that expires next month, after an injury-scarred final season with the club.

"Leaving will be hard as Manchester has been my home for so many years," Campbell told the club's website.

“I’ve made some friends for life and have loved representing the club while playing in front of our amazing fans. I have had some amazing memories with this club, some I will never ever forget and will cherish forever.

“I’ve played in the Champions League against amazing teams and players, been part of amazing squads every year of being here and have also been managed and coached by some of the best in the game," she added.

“It will be very different and take some adjustment, but I am excited for a new challenge and I am looking forward to seeing what that brings."

Manager Gareth Taylor was unable to see Campbell in action due to injury but he has wished her well.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of both our control, I haven’t been able to work with Megan on the pitch as much as I would have liked to," he said.

“She got very close in terms of full fitness late last year after a long lay-off, but it’s been a difficult time for her with her latest injury, especially after she worked so hard on her rehabilitation.

“She’s been a pleasure to have in the squad however and leaves Manchester City having made her mark on the Club, playing her part in a number of the team’s successes, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future career, wherever that takes her.”