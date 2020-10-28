Ladies gaelic footballers to be paid travelling expenses for first time

Pictured at the Lidl 'One Good Club' launch last January, from left, Emer Gallagher of Donegal, Carla Rowe of Dublin, Nicola Ward of Galway and Caoimhe McGrath of Waterford, at the launch of the 2020 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues, at Lidl Ireland Head Office in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ladies gaelic footballers are about to get travelling expenses for the first time in history from their own association.

It is understood to be a unique, temporary measure, specifically designed to lessen the additional financial burden on them caused by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The LGFA has just informed its county boards of the historic development and the offer is for 50 cent per mile travelling expenses and will cover games in the qualifying stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

It is not clear yet if the scheme will be extended to the knock-out stages.

It is believed that the money for it will come from the grant that, in the absence of any gate receipts, the government has given to all four GAA organisations to help them keep this year’s championships on track.

Just last week Dublin’s three in-a-row ladies football manager Mick Bohan highlighted the fact that female gaelic players get no travelling compared to their male counterparts.

He stressed that inequality had been increased even further because teams cannot use buses to transport squads to matches or challenge games right now.

Under the Covid-related return to play rules, GAA players have to travel alone in their cars.

That has increased the costs for female gaelic players who, according to their union, are already personally shelling out an average of €55 a-week on travelling expenses.

That point has been underlined by the Women’s Gaelic Players Association's (WGPA) new report, titled ‘Levelling The Field’, which reveals that only seven per cent of inter-county female players get any expenses.

This is despite spending an average of 26 hours a-week on their game (training and travelling time) and shelling out personally for everything from petrol and gym memberships to even some of their medical expenses.

WGPA Chairperson Maria Kinsella said they were aware that the LGFA is about to give travelling expenses to players for the first time ever, because of Covid.

“However, we believe a long-term feasible solution needs to be looked at for both associations,” Kinsella said. “Both are probably not in a position to fund a travelling expenses model themselves but they are solutions and maybe you have to be a little bitcreative in your solutions.”

Findings of WGPA Member’s Survey

Female inter-county players spend 3-4 hours per day, 6 days a-week, training (including travel). This 26 hours compares to 31 by male counterparts.

Only 7% of female players get travel expenses and not necessarily in the most successful counties.

Average spend by female players on fuel is €55 per week (€79 if outside county), based on average 80km round trips to training.

69 % of players pay own gym fees

82% of players pay for playing equipment

60% of players contribute financially to their recovery costs



55% pay for medical services

65 % of players who do commercial activity are not paid for it.

27% feel the cost of playing may make them retire earlier



In 2019 female players received €700,000 in government grants compared to the €3m for their male counterparts.

53% of players feel the cost of playing at county level is something they are prepared to bear but 90% of players want the financial burden reduced for future county players

70% of players who have claimed for injury related expenses indicate that not all of their expenses were covered, and 12% were not covered at all

Online Editors