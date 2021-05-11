Ladies football to get more exposure as TG4 announces increase in live league games

TG4 will give Ladies Gaelic football another lift by committing to broadcasting 150 per cent more Lidl Ladies National Football League games in 2021.

Following on from the Government's commitment yesterday to treble State grants to bring parity with their male counterparts in 2021, TG4 will now show 10 league games from the forthcoming programme, an increase from four, giving the game much-increased exposure.

TG4 will broadcast four group games from Division 1A and Division 1B, in addition to the semi-finals of Division 1.

The station will also broadcast all four divisional finals on the weekend of June 26/27, with the Division 1 and 2 finals airing on TG4, and the Division 3 and 4 finals broadcast on Spórt TG4’s YouTube Channel.

The coverage gets underway with Friday night action on May 21, with Division 1’s meeting of Cork and Tipperary being broadcast live at 7.30pm. The following day will see neighbours Galway and Mayo feature at 7.30pm.

'Peil na mBan Beo' will continue to be the home of live and exclusive Ladies Football action on TG4.

The series will be presented by former Galway footballer Máire Ní Bhraonáin, who will be joined by an expert panel for analysis including Waterford’s Michelle Ryan, Dublin’s Sorcha Furlong and Sinéad Finnegan, Cork’s Rena Buckley and Rhóna Ní Bhuachalla, Meath Star and current TG4 Intermediate Player of the Year Vikki Wall.

The commentary team will be led by Brian Tyers. The series is produced by Waterford-based production company Nemeton TV.



TG4’s Lidl Leagues coverage 2021

Friday May 21: Cork v Tipperary, Round 1, Division 1, 7.30pm

Saturday May 22: Mayo v Galway, Round 1, Division 1, 7.30pm

Saturday May 29: Cork v Dublin, Round 2, Division 1, 7.35pm

Saturday June 5: Round 3, Division 1, Tipperary v Dublin, 6.30pm

Saturday June 12: Division 1 semi-final, 5.30pm (YouTube)

Saturday June 12: Division 1 semi-final, 7.30pm

Saturday June 26: Division 2 final, 5.0pm

Saturday June 26: Division 1 final, 7.30pm

Sunday June 27: Division 4 final, 2.0pm (Youtube)

Sunday June 27: Division 3 Final, 4.0pm