Kellie Harrington celebrates after defeating Agnes Alexiusson of Sweden in their Women's 60kg quarter final bout at the European Games in Krakow, Poland. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

An emotional Kellie Harrington cried tears of joy after securing Olympic qualification by taking victory in her European Games quarter-final in Poland today. The 33-year-old Dubliner came through a tough 60kg bout against Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson on a split-decision score of 4-1, putting her into Friday’s semi-finals and, crucially, netting one of four Olympic berths available in her weight category.