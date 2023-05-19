Katie Taylor tips the scales at her heaviest in front of partisan crowd at Mansion House for weigh-in

Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron face-off during their weigh-ins at the Mansion House in Dubli, ahead of their undisputed super-lightweight championship fight, on May 20th at 3Arena© SPORTSFILE

Sean McGoldrick

World champions Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron have successfully weighed in before their title fight in the 3Arena tomorrow night. They both tipped the scales at 139.7lbs, comfortably inside the 140lbs limit.