Katie Taylor tips the scales at her heaviest in front of partisan crowd at Mansion House for weigh-in
Sean McGoldrick
World champions Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron have successfully weighed in before their title fight in the 3Arena tomorrow night. They both tipped the scales at 139.7lbs, comfortably inside the 140lbs limit.
