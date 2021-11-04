Katie McCabe wins WSL player and goal of the month awards for October

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (centre) battles has won the Women's Premier LEague goal and player of the month awards for October

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has won the Women’s Super League’s player and goal of the month awards for October.

The Tallaght native, who has enjoyed a stellar start to the season with Arsenal, capped a fine month just gone with the two awards.

The 26-year-old Dubliner, who has amassed 55 Ireland caps to date, is arguably in the form of her career.

Her strike that won ‘goal of the month’ was a stunning long-range finish against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The midfielder has explained to the Guardian how she thought her Gunners career might have been over before it began back in 2017.

"When I came back from Glasgow City we trained for two weeks and I was out of contract in the December and (the new manager) Joe Montemurro sat me down after the two weeks’ training and then he said he was going offer me a contract extension to the summer and I was thrilled,” she says.

"To be honest I thought my Arsenal career was over and he gave me a lifeline.”

McCabe has also praised the ground-breaking decision taken by the FAI to pay the Ireland women’s team the same as the men’s senior team.

“It was monumental for us, to be honest,” McCabe told the Guardian.

“The work that the FAI had done, Séamus Coleman as the men’s captain too, that work behind the scenes to ultimately get the deal done was fantastic. It sent out a real message across the world of football at international level especially.

“We’re making strides and from when I first came in to where we’re at I’m really proud of it. But we want to keep pushing, we want to keep breaking down barriers and keep that momentum going. We can’t sit still and that’s the message we want to send.”