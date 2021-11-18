Katie McCabe helps Arsenal put one foot in Champions League knockout stages

Arsenal's Katie McCabe in action against HB Koge's Maddie Pokorny during their Women’s Champions League Group C clash at Meadow Park, Borehamwood

Katie McCabe and her Arsenal team-mates put one foot in the knockout stages of the Women's Champions League with a comfortable 3-0 win over HB Koge.

Goals from Caitlin Foord, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Vivianne Miedema moved the Gunners to nine points after four games, six ahead of Hoffenheim with two to play and holding a significantly superior goal difference.

Australia international Foord made a strong start by her team count as she timed her arrival in the box to perfection to convert Beth Mead's cross.

Mead thought she had a second just before half-time but her cool finish was chalked off for offside.

With the Gunners holding a slender lead, McCabe made way for Steph Catley in the 62nd minute.

The Tallaght native's substitution was part of a triple replacement by boss Jonas Eidevall, with Frida Manuum coming on for Jennifer Beattie and Miedema replacing Nikita Parris.

The Gunners had to wait to put the game to bed as they scored twice in the last 10 minutes.

Wubben-Moy headed in the second in the 83rd minute when she powered home Mead's corner and Miedema killed the game five minutes later, coolly finishing after being set free by Catley's long ball.

The Gunners are second in Group C, three points behind Barcelona.