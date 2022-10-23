Katie McCabe gets better of Irish teammates as Arsenal equal WSL record at Liverpool with 12th win on bounce

Arsenal equalled the Women's Super League record of 12 consecutive victories after easing to a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Prenton Park as Katie McCabe came up against Ireland teammates Niamh Fahey and Megan Campbell.

The Gunners bossed the first half, scoring through Lia Walti and Frida Maanum, and though their threat faded after the break they had done enough for a fifth straight win in all competitions and 10th away from home against Liverpool.

It means Arsenal equalled the wins record they set in 2018, matched by Manchester City in 2021, and Jonas Eidevall's side have now scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 12 matches.

Eidevall chose to stick with the same 11 who made a statement with a 5-1 rout of European champions Lyon in midweek - perhaps no surprise but that did mean another seat on the bench for star forward Vivianne Miedema as Maanum kept her place.

But though Liverpool made a bright start in front of a record crowd of 3,348, Eidevall's decisions were soon justified.

Campbell's block denied Beth Mead a sixth goal of the season before Stina Blackstenius' cross narrowly missed Caitlin Foord's outstretched toe.

But Arsenal led in the 14th minute as Steph Catley's corner was only half-cleared and Walti hit a fine strike through the crowded penalty box.

It was 2-0 in the 23rd minute as Maanum showed her strength, shrugging off two defenders before powering a shot past Rachael Laws from close range.

Liverpool were on the ropes, and two minutes later Foord cut in from the left and hit a shot which found the outside of the far post.

Liverpool, yet to score from open play this season, kept battling but struggled to create openings, lacking both the pace and the precision to open up Arsenal.

Their best chance came when Catley blocked Taylor Hinds' low cross and was relieved to see the ball bounce just wide of the post after looping up and past the helpless Manuela Zinsberger, and the half ended with Kim Little blazing over for Arsenal.

Liverpool wanted a penalty three minutes into the second half when Foord appeared to strike her own arm with a clearance, but referee Anthony Backhouse was unsighted and Zinsberger saved from Emma Koivisto when the ball fell to Liverpool's Finnish right-back.

Having threatened every time they went forward in the first half, Arsenal were more muted after the break as Liverpool enjoyed more time on the ball, but Laws needed to make a good save from Foord after Mead drove forward just after the hour.

Eidevall sent on Miedema 13 minutes from time but the final chance fell to Mead, denied by Laws from close range in stoppage time.