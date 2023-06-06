Karolina Muchova matches best grand slam result by booking French Open semi-final spot with straight sets win
Eleanor Crooks
Karolina Muchova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her second grand slam semi-final at the French Open.
Latest Women's Sport
Karolina Muchova matches best grand slam result by booking French Open semi-final spot with straight sets win
Shamrock Rovers to face non-league Killester as draw for Women’s FAI Cup first round is made
Russian player Daria Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina
New sensation Rose Zhang another Major rival for Leona Maguire
How Clare footballer and Athlone Town player Laurie Ryan’s sporting vision guided her through grief
Women’s National League clubs stunned by €550k state funding snub
‘I’m incredibly excited for next year’ – contract boost for Chloe Mustaki ahead of World Cup
‘I've got no comments to you’ – Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka refuses to speak about Ukraine war at French Open
Walsh dreams big as she gets set for Tour life
Leona set to pen another exciting chapter in her career
Top Stories
‘I feel very alone after what happened’ – Brazilian man thought he was going to die in Dublin street attack
Video shows crowds gathering as teenage girls brawl at popular pier
LATEST | Prince Harry: rumours James Hewitt was my father ‘aimed at ousting me from royal family’
Gang leader Liam Byrne faces prospect of lengthy jail term after his luck finally runs out on secret Spanish trip
Latest NewsMore
Leeds United close to full takeover from Andrea Radrizzani by American group 49ers Enterprises
Dog-chewed doll saved from the skip fetches £53,000 at auction
LATEST | Postponed toll increases on M50 and eight other national roads to kick in from next month
EXPLAINER-Black Sea grain deal could hinge on ammonia pipeline
AI could ‘kill many humans’ within two years, warns Downing Street adviser
Nature Restoration Law ‘crucial’, says Commissioner amid concerns from farmers
Kyle Walker misses Manchester City training ahead of Champions League final
Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend Mark Mehigan opens up about his struggles with alcoholism
Climber sets new goal to scale 14 tallest peaks within three months
Bond deal to test investor interest