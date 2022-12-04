Jessica Hennessy insists move to Shamrock Rovers was the ‘right time to move forward in her career’

Defender Jessica Hennessy believes it’s the ‘right time to move forward in her career’, as she signed for Shamrock Rovers from Athlone Town.

The 21-year-old is Shamrock Rovers’ fourth signing, and joins Aine O’Gorman, Alannah McEvoy and Summer Lawless for the 2023 season.

The Loughnavalley native enjoyed a standout campaign in 2022, and was a key factor in Athlone reaching a first Women’s FAI Cup final, and a first second placed finish, just two points behind champions Shelbourne.

The former Westmeath senior footballer was named on the 2022 Women’s National League Team of the Year, and was also nominated for Player of the Month last September.

“I am really excited to be joining Shamrock Rovers,” said Hennessy.

“I am looking forward to a new challenge with the club. Rovers are a perfect fit for me. They are a very professional club and I think it's the right time for me to move forward in my career and embark on a new journey for the 2023 season.”

“Jessica has had an exceptional year,” added Shamrock Rovers Women’s manager Collie O’Neill.

“She is a commanding and dominant centre-half and also has the great ability of being able to step-in when in possession. She is a young, hungry player and I believe that she has a great future ahead of her.”

Elsewhere, Bohemians have announced five re-signings for 2023.

Katie Burdis, Ciara Maher, Rachael Kelly, Lisa Murphy and Rachel Doyle have committed their futures to Dalymount Park. Midfielder Fiona Donnelly has also signed for the Phibsboro club from DLR Waves.

Phil Trill hopes to play an ‘attractive and possession-based’ style of football with Galway United next season, as he was announced as new first-team manager for 2023.

The 29-year-old joins after a five-year spell with Galway WFC, where he won league and cup doubles at U-19 and U-17 levels, before becoming senior assistant manager last season.

“To be the first ever manager to take a women’s team into Galway United is very exciting,” said Trill.

“I’m very thankful to everybody for the opportunity they’ve given me and the trust they’ve shown in me. We want to get a good sustainable brand of football on the pitch.

"We’re all about pobal, peil and paisean and I’m a big believer in putting our best forward and playing possession based, attractive football.”

Athlone Town duo Madie Gibson and Dana Scheriff have re-signed for next season, while DLR Waves have signed defensive midfielder Isobel Finnegan from Bohemians.