Golf can become a four-lettered word at times, but Mary Doyle is learning to love it again after diving in at the deep end as a trainee PGA professional.

The Portlaoise left-hander (24) was a high achiever in the amateur ranks, winning the Irish Ladies Amateur Close title at Enniscrone in 2014 before going on to represent Ireland in the World Amateur Team Championships in Japan.

Competing at the elite level became exponentially more difficult as she tried to balance the books with golf and three part-time jobs as she studied Media and Anthropology at Maynooth University, graduating last year.

But the pride of The Heath Golf Club has fallen back in love with the game again since she took up the offer to train as a professional at the world-class GUI National Academy at Carton House, where she is also part of the Level Par programme striving to increase the involvement of women and girls of all ages.

"I've found a new love for golf," said Mary, who is doing the three-year degree course under the supervision of Head Professional Kenny Fahey. "It's given me a different perspective. When I was in college, I struggled to prioritise my time. I was working three jobs at the time, working at the weekend, working part-time at the Academy and writing for a magazine as well.

"I wanted to do well academically too, and it was hard to do the amount of practice I was used to doing, and then I got a bit frustrated with that. I struggled to compete then because I felt I hadn't done enough work on the golf course and I got in my own way a little bit."

She was already familiar with the GUI National Academy, where she was working part-time when she was approached about training to become a PGA professional.

"It's given me a new lease of life in golf because I am now so motivated again," added Mary, who was hesitant to take up the offer having spent three years in academia already.

"I really love golf, and I worked out in college that I didn't want to pursue the professional playing route. I had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to do something related to golf going forward in my working life. This seems to be a perfect fit.

"I know a lot about golf, but as a player, that started muddling my thinking a bit. But now that I have started coaching, it has become really helpful, and the more I do, the more I help other people, the better it has become for my golf even though I don't play as much as I'd like.

"It has worked as a bit of motivation for me now, to help people overcome the belief that they have to put in so many hours to practice to play well. It is a game after all, and if you groove the motion enough, you should be able to go back to the game whenever you want."

Ireland needs more female PGA professionals, and Mary is now just two years away from qualifying and following in the footsteps of top-level professionals such as Gillian Burrell.

"It would be great to have more women involved in the game," she added. "The purpose of the Level Par Programme is to provide young girls with role models and show them that this career is a possibility. I know when I was growing up, I only saw one female PGA pro, which was Gillian Burrell. I didn't realise there were so few, and I got used to being coached by men. It wasn't until the GUI Academy asked me if I would ever consider it that I started to consider the opportunity.

"Through the Level Par Programme, we get the opportunity to work with regional panels such as the Under-18 Leinster Girls. It's amazing to be working with them, ten years after being on that panel myself. I honestly believe as a player, I understand their perspective, and it has helped me to know what they need to work on at that age."

Having the likes of Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow and Olivia Mehaffey as role models has made it easier for golf to attract young girls and women.

"Before they had those female role models, young girls weren't sure golf was a possibility for them," Mary added. "Now we've just had our busiest year yet!"

