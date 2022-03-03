| 4.4°C Dublin

I’ve been told I play my best footie when p***ed off, so something positive may yet come from my frustrations

Cora Staunton

It galls me that we haven’t shown how good we can be this season  I know the Giants can be a top-six side

Cora Staunton is tackled during the round eight AFLW match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the St Kilda Saints at Blacktown International Sportspark. Photo: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Expand
Cora Staunton during practice: 'I would have preferred to have kicked five wides in five days, rather than five goals, if it meant the GWS Giants had made the top six.' Expand

Greetings from a sodden Sydney, where it’s been raining non-stop for days. The news may have been missed back home, understandably due to the horrendous scenes in Ukraine, but there’s been a flooding crisis on the east coast of Australia this week.

We’ve been fortunate to avoid any major issues in Sydney’s western suburbs, but thousands of others across Queensland and New South Wales haven’t been so lucky after parts of Australia were hit with a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

