I’ve been told I play my best footie when p***ed off, so something positive may yet come from my frustrations

Greetings from a sodden Sydney, where it’s been raining non-stop for days. The news may have been missed back home, understandably due to the horrendous scenes in Ukraine, but there’s been a flooding crisis on the east coast of Australia this week.

We’ve been fortunate to avoid any major issues in Sydney’s western suburbs, but thousands of others across Queensland and New South Wales haven’t been so lucky after parts of Australia were hit with a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

I genuinely couldn’t see in front of my face towards the end of training the other night such was the volume of the rainfall, although the poor visibility may have at least given my team-mates a break from my serial scowling.

I’ve never had a great poker face, and I’ve been really frustrated since our season-defining defeat to Carlton last Sunday ended any slim hopes we had of making the finals.

It may seem trivial in the wider scheme of what’s going on in the world, but losing is not something I stomach well.

I’ve learned to deal with defeats better over the years, but there’s a part of me – having hit 40 years of age last December – that can’t ignore the clock’s ticking either. I feel like I’m playing well, but I know this can’t go on forever.

It’s been a funny few weeks. We played poorly against St Kilda. We were fortunate to scrape a win at the death, which kept our finals hopes alive, and our three remaining games were all against sides in mid-table and below. But we just couldn’t find a performance against Carlton when we really needed to; it was such a frustrating way for our finals hopes to peter out.

I managed to kick five goals in five days across those two games and was subsequently told I had made the Round 8 AFLW Team of the Week, but it’s a long time since I took any sort of satisfaction from such individual accolades. I would have preferred to have kicked five wides in five days if it meant the GWS Giants had made the top six.

Expand Close Cora Staunton during practice: 'I would have preferred to have kicked five wides in five days, rather than five goals, if it meant the GWS Giants had made the top six.' / Facebook

It’s been a difficult season that never really got going for us, one that was dominated by Covid outbreaks and injuries to key players. We don’t have the strength in depth that other clubs in the AFL stronghold of Victoria can call upon, for instance.

Our star recruit this year, Chloe Dalton – a gold medal winner for Australia in sevens rugby at the 2016 Olympics – has only been fit enough for two-and-a-half games after a luckless run with injury. We had nine new girls in the squad this year as well, and a lot of them probably need another year or two to be comfortable at this level.

It can be difficult to adjust to the cultural differences here at times. Bríd Stack and I, having both come from successful county teams, have found it challenging not being part of an environment that is used to winning.

It’s something we have been trying to drive here, to illustrate the levels of competitiveness you need to be successful. We need to build mental resilience in the group, encourage accountability and normalise doing extras at training.

Stackie knows time is against her too, at 35, so we want to make sure the younger cohort maximise their potential as soon as possible for the good of the group. It galls me a bit that we haven’t shown how good we can be this season; I know we have the players to be a top-six side.

Our finals goal may be gone, but there is still plenty to play for. Girls are fighting for their AFLW futures over the next two weekends of regular-season games – either with the Giants or elsewhere. With four new teams coming into the competition next season there will be a shake-up of personnel across the board, and it’s my hope that our best players stick with the Giants for at least another year.

Having spoken to some of them in recent weeks I’m optimistic that we won’t lose too many of our key players to the Sydney Swans and beyond.

Whether I’ll still be here for a sixth season is another question entirely. I’m feeling good about my game and I’ve been fortunate to just have had minor hamstring and groin tweaks this season; the only training sessions I’ve missed were when I was isolating with Covid-19.

I am never in the right headspace to make serious decisions about my future when I have games to focus on. Our last match of the season is away to Geelong this day next week, so I’ll take some time after that to get away from western Sydney and assess where I’m at.

I’m never the easiest person to deal with when it comes to sorting new contracts; it’s not that I enjoy keeping people guessing, I just prefer to take my time over major life decisions.

Committing to another season in Australia is a big deal, especially for a longer campaign. The talk is that our next pre-season will start in August, ahead of Round 1 in November, so I may only get four months at home – starting in April as I’m working with RTÉ for the football championship.

The Giants will have to decide if they want me back too, it’s not as simple as me just saying I’m happy to stay on. I’ll talk to our head coach Al McConnell and the Stacks before I make any decision on it.

Stackie, her husband Cárthach and their son Ógie – who has just started attending Little Giants, the club creche – are settled here but they will also have to weigh up their options.

In the meantime, the show goes on for us at home to Richmond Tigers tomorrow (from 6.10am Irish time). Every game counts here, even when your season’s goals are out of reach. It’s a business – jobs and commercial aims are still at stake.

I’ve kicked 11 goals – a career high – in eight games to date, which is in and around the ratio I targeted at the start of the season, so I’m hoping to add a couple more over the next eight days as part of two improved team performances that will give us something to build on for next season.

I’ve been told I play my best footie when p***ed off, so something positive may yet come from my frustrations. And, with a bit of luck, it might even stop raining.

⬤ Cora Staunton is one of 14 Irish women in the AFLW, and the Greater Western Sydney Giants star – along with Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) and Sarah Rowe (Collingwood) – will be reporting for the ‘Irish Independent’ throughout the campaign