‘It’s pretty cool to think I’m a bit of a trailblazer’ – Blackrock’s Aussie ace Tatum Bird relishing Women’s AIL final chance

Tatum Bird, pictured in action for the Waratahs last March, will be hoping to help steer Blackrock College to glory in Friday's AIL Women's final against Railway Union

Tatum Bird hails from sun-speckled Australia and, though just 22, has clocked up decent air miles in the Sevens game but had never nested anywhere else. Until now.

A chance conversation between a club colleague back home, who knew the Blackrock College head coach and fellow Aussie Ben Martin, lit the spark.

The burning desire to get back on the field, after her World Cup dreams were doused, fuelled the flame.

And the exuberant scrum-half has been burning it up ever since she got here, with her side now on the brink of AIL glory ahead of Friday’s final against Railway Union in Donnybrook.

A quick and accurate passer, with a dynamic bringing great tempo to the team’s style in a pivotal position the club were eager to fill with established quality, she has formed a vivid understanding with her pack of forwards and out-half Lisa Mullen.

But it took slightly longer for her to do so off it.

The story goes that Aoife Moore, Emma Hooban and Hannah O’Connor took Bird for lunch on her first day in Ireland.

“It was about twenty minutes into the conversation,” smiles O’Connor, “that we realised that between the speed of talking, the Waterford, Laois and Galway accents.

“She hadn't a breeze what we were talking about! So after this baptism of fire she has settled in really well and understands us a tad better now.”

Bird has managed to adapt, albeit by taking some risks; she lives by the sea down under so naturally thought she’s have a dip in Killiney on her second day in Dublin.

“Questionable decision,” she smirks. A rare mis-step.

“This is going to be the coldest week so I’m wearing a few more layers,” she adds. “Not many Aussies have played in Europe, so it’s pretty cool to think I’m a bit of a trailblazer. There are four other girls in the Premiership.

“The style of play is so different, the kicking game is so varied. So many players can kick and do it confidently.

“I’ve been able to play with so many internationals of high quality, all so kind and willing to learn and I’m watching the game here transitioning into a more professional set-up. It’s good to be in a really passionate rugby environment.”

Given the trauma of Irish rugby’s recent past – this month marking a year since the explosive letter which propelled the sport to the cabinet table, Bird’s perspective on the nascent talent here is an urgent alarm for those in charge to do their business properly.

Australia reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup last month despite specialising in Sevens but Bird reckons Ireland are ahead of their game.

“Back home, they’re not professional and nowhere near to a full-time programme,” says the 22-year-old.

“When we finished our league campaign we had a week-long camp and that is usually it. Apart from that we usually just train in our own individual states, it’s not centralised like here.

“I live with some of the Irish girls and I know there’s been a massive change and it’s cool to see more going into a contract situation. Hopefully it can snowball into our country and help us to up our game.”

Indeed, despite growing up in fabled Randwick – famous exports Irish eyes will recall include Michael Cheika, Alan Gaffney and David Knox – Bird had to play with a boys’ team until she was 11, and then the club she subsequently joined was disbanded.

But the bug had bitten deep into her veins; Sevens was initially her passion but she now embraces the extended format, wallowing in its variety.

“I love the pace and skills, passing and running, and the awareness required to read the game. And fitness is a massive thing for me. I want to be in the best condition for myself and the team,” she said.

This year tested her physical and mental resolve; she might have featured at the World Cup in New Zealand had it not been for a catastrophic MCL injury.

“I was trying really hard to get in and prove my worth but to be honest, even though I ended up shadowing the squad in their final camp, I didn’t have the game experience for a tournament like that," she added.

“In the moment it was really tough missing out. I was upset because the World Cup was my goal after rehab.

“But I still had to make sure I was ready if I was needed. I can cover wing as well and even though I’m friends with my rivals, you never know what might have happened.”

Neither did she, which is how she ended up half-way around the world wearing several layers to keep out the cold rather than swimming in a warm, deep blue sea.

She wouldn’t swap it. The 4th year legal student may only be on the briefest of migration stints but before this Bird has flown, there is business to take care of.

“We’re keen to show what we can do,” she says of Friday’s eagerly anticipated league decider.

“We haven’t played to our complete potential. We’ve won all our games and knowing we’ve more to give is really exciting.”